NBA Pickem Week 13: Mac McClung Edition: The All-Star debacle is over and the NBA returns tonight with two games on TNT and a packed nine-game national schedule including a Saturday quadruple on ESPN and ABC. Rumple and I are tied in the pickem with Cixelsyd just 8 pack. This contest has become as exciting as a Mac McClung dunk.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:57 AM - 7 comments
My picks:
76ers by 8 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 8 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 10 (slam dunk)
Suns by 9 (slam dunk)
76ers by 4
Bucks by 8 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 8 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 3
Nuggets by 6
I've never heard sports radio hosts ridicule the NBA All-Star Game as much as they did this season. Glad I skipped it again.
posted by rcade at 10:02 AM on February 23, 2023
My picks:
76ers by 8 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 4
Bucks by 12 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 8 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 4
Mavericks by 8 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 6 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 8 (slam dunk)
posted by cixelsyd at 10:20 AM on February 23, 2023
My picks:
76ers by 8
Lakers by 6
Bucks by 12 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 5
I was visiting family (with a friend that couldn't care less about basketball) over the weekend and was perfectly content watching the premiere of the new season of Food Network's "Tournament of Champions" and ignoring the All-Star game. I still have no idea what happened, tbh.
I did watch a bit of the Futures (or whatever they call it) mini-tourney on Friday night which seems to be the only remaining piece of the weekend worth a dang. Among other things, I learned that the Grizzlies' G-Leaguer Kenneth Lofton, Jr. is not, in fact, the son of former MLBer Kenny Lofton. It's kind of obvious when you actually lay eyes on Jr. (until that point he'd just been a name I'd seen), but the announcers were nice enough to confirm.
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:25 PM on February 23, 2023
My picks:
76ers by 8
Lakers by 8
Bucks by 10 (slam dunk)
Suns by 12 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 5
Bucks by 8
Mavericks by 5
Warriors by 6
Nuggets by 6
posted by NoMich at 03:49 PM on February 23, 2023
My picks:
76ers by 10 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 4
Bucks by 7
Suns by 12 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 5
Bucks by 8 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 9 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 8 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 6
posted by rumple at 05:37 PM on February 23, 2023
My picks:
Lakers by 9
Heat by 6
Suns by 16 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 4
Bucks by 8
Mavericks by 5
Warriors by 18 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 7 (slam dunk)
posted by Howard_T at 09:11 PM on February 23, 2023
Current Standings
Make your picks
posted by rcade at 09:57 AM on February 23, 2023