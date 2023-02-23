February 23, 2023

NBA Pickem Week 13: Mac McClung Edition: The All-Star debacle is over and the NBA returns tonight with two games on TNT and a packed nine-game national schedule including a Saturday quadruple on ESPN and ABC. Rumple and I are tied in the pickem with Cixelsyd just 8 pack. This contest has become as exciting as a Mac McClung dunk.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:57 AM - 7 comments