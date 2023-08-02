February 06, 2023

NBA Pickem Week 12: Kyrie and Luka Edition: The trade deadline isn't until 3 p.m. Thursday but a move has already registered on the Richter scale with Kyrie Irving landing in Dallas. There are 10 national TV games this week starting Tuesday night on TNT with Phoenix visiting Brooklyn. On Wednesday Dallas visits the L.A. Clippers in what could be Irving's debut. Rumple holds first in our pickem, leading me by 15. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:25 PM - 7 comments