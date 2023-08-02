February 06, 2023

NBA Pickem Week 12: Kyrie and Luka Edition: The trade deadline isn't until 3 p.m. Thursday but a move has already registered on the Richter scale with Kyrie Irving landing in Dallas. There are 10 national TV games this week starting Tuesday night on TNT with Phoenix visiting Brooklyn. On Wednesday Dallas visits the L.A. Clippers in what could be Irving's debut. Rumple holds first in our pickem, leading me by 15. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:25 PM - 7 comments
My picks:
Suns by 7
Lakers by 7
Celtics by 6
Clippers by 9
Bulls by 6
Bucks by 8
Celtics by 14 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 12 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 8
Celtics by 8
posted by NoMich at 08:15 AM on February 07, 2023
My picks:
Suns by 6 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 6 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 6 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 4
Bulls by 6 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 12 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 4
Warriors by 6
Celtics by 10 (slam dunk)
posted by cixelsyd at 12:24 PM on February 07, 2023
Revised picks:
Bucks by 10 (slam dunk)
posted by cixelsyd at 12:24 PM on February 07, 2023
My picks:
Suns by 11
Lakers by 10 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 8
Clippers by 9
Bulls by 11
Bucks by 6
Celtics by 14 (slam dunk)
Pelicans by 6
Warriors by 5
Celtics by 10
posted by Howard_T at 05:02 PM on February 07, 2023
My picks:
Suns by 10
Lakers by 11
76ers by 4
Clippers by 9
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:44 PM on February 07, 2023
My picks:
Lakers by 7 (slam dunk)
76ers by 8 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 12 (slam dunk)
Nets by 6
Lakers by 5
Celtics by 12 (slam dunk)
Pelicans by 9
Lakers by 5
Celtics by 9 (slam dunk)
posted by rumple at 08:24 PM on February 07, 2023
My picks:
Suns by 9 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 10 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 3
Mavericks by 5
Bulls by 9 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 10 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 20 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 4
Warriors by 7
Grizzlies by 4
Looking forward the most to Dallas and Brooklyn giving us the first chance to see the post-trade lineups, but 76ers/Celtics also should be a barnburner.
posted by rcade at 08:37 PM on February 06, 2023