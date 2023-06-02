February 05, 2023

Kyrie Irving Traded to Dallas Mavericks: The Dallas Mavericks have acquired Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks. Irving is on the last year of his current contract and seeks a four-year, $198.5 million maximum extension. The Mavs are in sixth place in the West at 28-26 despite some huge performances from Luka Doncic.

posted by rcade to basketball at 03:39 PM - 4 comments