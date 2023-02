February 02, 2023

NBA Pickem Week 11: Paolo Banchero Edition: There are five games to pick in this late-starting NBA Pickem, starting tonight with a TNT doubleheader of Memphis at Cleveland and L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee. Rumple has claimed first place by winning the week with 43. Has Orlando been on a national game this season? Paolo Banchero is on track to average 20 points a game, the first rookie to do that since Luka five years ago. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:48 AM - 6 comments