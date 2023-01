January 24, 2023

NBA Pickem Week 10: Figure This Shit Out Edition: A TNT doubleheader of Celtics/Heat and Clippers/Lakers begins the NBA week tonight and there's a tripleheader on Saturday of Mavs/Suns, Nuggets/Sixers and Knicks/Nets. I'm one ahead of Rumple in the pickem with Ufez 13 back. Make your picks and be sure to turn your swag up.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:09 AM - 8 comments