NBA Pickem Week 9: Phoenix Sunset Edition: There are four national doubleheaders in this NBA week starting Tuesday night on TNT with Raptors/Bucks and Sixers/Clips. I'm leading our contest by 6 after hitting four locks. Rumple is six back. Make your picks.
My picks:
Bucks by 6
76ers by 8
Mavericks by 3
Nuggets by 17 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 13 (slam dunk)
Nets by 8
Mavericks by 3
Grizzlies by 11
Not a lot of locks this week.
posted by rcade at 10:26 PM on January 16, 2023
My picks:
Bucks by 9
Clippers by 6
Mavericks by 11
Nuggets by 14 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 8
Nets by 4
Mavericks by 9
Grizzlies by 5
I will be at Celtics vs Warriors Thursday night. I'm picking Celtics, but there are 2 reasons I won't slam it. First, it's the first hoe game after a road trip. Second, Celtics record with 2 days rest between games is 1 - 6. Of course if Tatum could drop another 51...
posted by Howard_T at 10:39 PM on January 16, 2023
My picks:
Bucks by 12 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 5
Mavericks by 10 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 10 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 3
Suns by 8 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 11 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 3
posted by rumple at 10:41 PM on January 16, 2023
Man, I stink at this, but we're only half way through the season so maybe I can get on a hot streak
posted by NoMich at 09:54 AM on January 17, 2023
My picks:
Bucks by 12 (slam dunk)
76ers by 5
Mavericks by 6
Nuggets by 12 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 6
Nets by 6
Heat by 6
Lakers by 6
posted by NoMich at 09:58 AM on January 17, 2023
My picks:
Bucks by 8 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 4
Mavericks by 8 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 8 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 6
Suns by 6 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 4 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 10:09 AM on January 17, 2023
My picks:
Bucks by 7 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 4
Mavericks by 12 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 15 (slam dunk)
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:36 PM on January 17, 2023
Revised picks:
Celtics by 6
Suns by 4
Mavericks by 6
Grizzlies by 8
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:14 PM on January 19, 2023
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem
posted by rcade at 10:20 PM on January 16, 2023