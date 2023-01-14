NBA Pickem Week 8: 40-for-40 Edition: There are nine national NBA games to pick this week, starting with Bucks/Hawks and Suns/Nuggets tonight on ESPN and ending with Heat/Hawks and Suns/Grizzles Monday on TNT. I'm holding on to first by just 3 after a rough week all around where the high score was 13 by Ufez. Make your picks with the consistency of the Miami Heat taking free throws.
My picks:
Bucks by 5
Nuggets by 17 (slam dunk)
posted by rcade at 01:17 PM on January 11, 2023
Don't know why I slam dunked every pick last week. d u m m b
posted by NoMich at 01:59 PM on January 11, 2023
My picks:
Bucks by 8
Nuggets by 12 (slam dunk)
Nets by 5
Lakers by 8
Spurs by 6
Clippers by 6
Heat by 8
Heat by 8
Grizzlies by 12 (slam dunk)
posted by NoMich at 02:52 PM on January 11, 2023
My picks:
Bucks by 10
Nuggets by 12 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 10 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 12
Spurs by 6
Nuggets by 14 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 10 (slam dunk)
Hawks by 7
Suns by 10
posted by rumple at 03:00 PM on January 11, 2023
My picks:
Bucks by 7 (slam dunk)
Suns by 10 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 8 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 8 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 4
Nuggets by 6
Bucks by 8 (slam dunk)
Heat by 6
Grizzlies by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 04:25 PM on January 11, 2023
My picks:
Bucks by 7
Nuggets by 9 (slam dunk)
Nets by 6
Mavericks by 8
Spurs by 3
Nuggets by 4
Heat by 6
Heat by 8
Grizzlies by 4
A last-minute change of heart in the Nets/Pelicans game last week led to an 18-point swing. Maybe second-guessing myself isn't always a bad thing.
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:30 PM on January 11, 2023
My picks:
Hawks by 6
Nuggets by 10 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 8 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 9
Warriors by 11
Clippers by 7
Bucks by
Hawks by 8
Grizzlies by 13 (slam dunk)
posted by Howard_T at 06:05 PM on January 11, 2023
Revised picks:
Lakers by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:24 PM on January 12, 2023
Revised picks:
Celtics by 8 (slam dunk)
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:48 PM on January 12, 2023
Revised picks:
Nets by 7
Mavericks by 9
posted by rcade at 06:18 PM on January 12, 2023
Revised picks:
Celtics by 4
Jaylen Brown out with groin soreness for Celtics vs Nets. No longer a slam dunk, but I think someone will pick up the slack.
posted by Howard_T at 07:00 PM on January 12, 2023
Revised picks:
Warriors by 14 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 8
posted by rcade at 06:52 PM on January 13, 2023
Current Standings
