January 11, 2023

NBA Pickem Week 8: 40-for-40 Edition: There are nine national NBA games to pick this week, starting with Bucks/Hawks and Suns/Nuggets tonight on ESPN and ending with Heat/Hawks and Suns/Grizzles Monday on TNT. I'm holding on to first by just 3 after a rough week all around where the high score was 13 by Ufez. Make your picks with the consistency of the Miami Heat taking free throws.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:15 PM - 13 comments