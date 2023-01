January 04, 2023

NBA Pickem Week 7: 71 Points and 11 Assists Edition: The national slate of NBA games this week is an ESPN/TNT/ESPN sandwich, beginning tonight when Milwaukee visits Toronto. I'm still in first in the pickem through no fault of my own after scoring 0 points. Rumple climbs to second 5 back. Make your picks and do so well you're drug tested.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:35 AM - 6 comments