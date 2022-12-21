NBA Pickem Week 6: Jingle Ball Edition: There's an ESPN doubleheader tonight but the big event is the five-game block of games on Christmas Day: 76ers/Knicks, Lakers/Mavericks, Bucks/Celtics, Grizzlies/Warriors and Suns/Nuggets. I'm back in first with Ufez Jones 24 back. Happy holidays to one and ball.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:01 AM - 7 comments
My picks:
Knicks by 11
Nuggets by 5
Grizzlies by 12 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 7
Mavericks by 9
Celtics by 7
Grizzlies by 6 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 9
posted by Howard_T at 09:13 AM on December 20, 2022
My picks:
Warriors by 8
Nuggets by 8
Suns by 8
76ers by 8
Mavericks by 8
Celtics by 8
Warriors by 8
Suns by 8
posted by NoMich at 09:33 AM on December 20, 2022
My picks:
Warriors by 8 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 8 (slam dunk)
Suns by 8 (slam dunk)
76ers by 10
Mavericks by 8 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 4
Warriors by 8 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 6 (slam dunk)
posted by cixelsyd at 12:26 PM on December 20, 2022
My picks:
Knicks by 3
Nuggets by 7
Suns by 10 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 9
Mavericks by 14 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 9
Warriors by 11 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 12 (slam dunk)
posted by rumple at 01:19 PM on December 20, 2022
My picks:
Knicks by 3 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 3 (slam dunk)
Suns by 4 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 3 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 6 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 4
Warriors by 3 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 3
posted by scooby10672 at 04:45 PM on December 20, 2022
My picks:
Knicks by 4
Grizzlies by 9 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 4
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:53 PM on December 20, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem
My picks:
Knicks by 14 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 7
Suns by 14 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 7
Mavericks by 14 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 14 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 7
Suns by 7
The Christmas nightcap of Suns/Nuggets looks like the game of the week. They're currently second and third in the West and even ESPN's Matchup Predictor has it close to 50/50.
My all 14s and 7s approach worked out last week so I'm trying that again.
posted by rcade at 09:06 AM on December 20, 2022