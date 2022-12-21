December 20, 2022

NBA Pickem Week 6: Jingle Ball Edition: There's an ESPN doubleheader tonight but the big event is the five-game block of games on Christmas Day: 76ers/Knicks, Lakers/Mavericks, Bucks/Celtics, Grizzlies/Warriors and Suns/Nuggets. I'm back in first with Ufez Jones 24 back. Happy holidays to one and ball.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:01 AM - 7 comments