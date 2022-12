December 06, 2022

NBA Pickem Week 4: Enjoy the Bleeping Game Edition: After two NBA-deficient weeks, there's finally a meaty slate of seven games, starting tonight on TNT with the L.A. Lakers at Cleveland followed by Dallas at Denver. In the pickem my 50-point week catapults me into first, followed by Rumple. Make your picks and match any fines you provoke from opposing NBA teams.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:06 AM - 9 comments