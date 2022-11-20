CFL Pickem Grey Cup Edition: The Toronto Argonauts face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan Sunday in the Grey Cup. There's a new leader as Cixelsyd rockets into first place after scoring 77 during the playoff finals round. Pick the winner, spread, three props and a tiebreaker. Good luck!
My picks:
Argonauts by 7 (lock)
Grey Cup MVP: McLeod Bethel-Thompson
Top rusher: Brady Oliveira
Top receiver: DaVaris Daniels
Tiebreaker: 48
I'm more shaky about Zach Collaros' ankle than the CFL pundits. But even if he can move on it I'd probably pick the Double Blue.
posted by rcade at 08:19 PM on November 19, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 14 (lock)
Grey Cup MVP: Collaros
Top rusher: Oliveira
Top receiver: Schoen
Tiebreaker: 59
posted by rumple at 09:06 PM on November 19, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 9
Grey Cup MVP: Collaros
Top rusher: Olivera
Top receiver: Schoen
Tiebreaker: 42
posted by cixelsyd at 10:28 PM on November 19, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 6 (lock)
Grey Cup MVP: ZACH COLLAROS
Top rusher: OLIVEIRA, Brady
Top receiver: SCHOEN, Dalton
Tiebreaker: 62
posted by ic23b at 10:34 PM on November 19, 2022
My picks:
Argonauts by 7 (lock)
Grey Cup MVP: McLeod Bethel-Thompson
Top rusher: Andrew Harris
Top receiver: Kurleigh Gittens Jr.
Tiebreaker: 53
Arrrrrrggggooooooooooos
posted by tommybiden at 08:38 AM on November 20, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 13 (lock)
Grey Cup MVP: Collaros (Winnipeg)
Top rusher: Harris (Toronto)
Top receiver: Schoen (Winnipeg)
Tiebreaker: 51
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:49 PM on November 20, 2022
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 08:01 PM on November 19, 2022