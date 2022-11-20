November 19, 2022

CFL Pickem Grey Cup Edition: The Toronto Argonauts face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan Sunday in the Grey Cup. There's a new leader as Cixelsyd rockets into first place after scoring 77 during the playoff finals round. Pick the winner, spread, three props and a tiebreaker. Good luck!

posted by rcade to football at 08:01 PM - 7 comments