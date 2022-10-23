October 21, 2022

Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers: The San Francisco 49ers gave a huge draft haul -- a second, third and fourth rounder in 2023 and fifth rounder in 2024 -- to the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey. The 26-year-old is fourth in yards from scrimmage this season. In 2019 he became the third player in NFL history to top 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in a season.

posted by rcade to football at 09:52 AM - 5 comments