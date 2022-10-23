Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers: The San Francisco 49ers gave a huge draft haul -- a second, third and fourth rounder in 2023 and fifth rounder in 2024 -- to the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey. The 26-year-old is fourth in yards from scrimmage this season. In 2019 he became the third player in NFL history to top 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in a season.
As much as I love Christian, I'm surprised that the Panthers pulled in that many draft picks for him.
posted by NoMich at 09:55 AM on October 21, 2022
I guess we'll be seeing a lot less of UNT alumnus Jeff Wilson Jr.
posted by rcade at 10:03 AM on October 21, 2022
I don't know about John Lynch. He got lucky as hell early on with the Trubisky draft deal and Garoppolo falling into his lap for short money, but he's given away the moon to get Lance and McCaffrey. And he's endured a talent bleed along the way among both players and coaches. Some of which is inevitable, but the overall picture does not look conducive to building sustained excellence. Lynch has been gifted with intangibles beyond expectations, such as Garoppolo's caliber of character. Lance had better be a difference maker when he gets back on the field.
posted by beaverboard at 10:35 AM on October 21, 2022
Maybe Lynch is just subscribing to the John Elway plan--fall ass backwards into success until the bills come due, then sneak off like Homer Simpson disappearing into the shrubs as the team founders for a decade.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:41 PM on October 21, 2022
I can see how this makes the Niners better on paper... but it's wild to me that the front office looked at that team and said, "RUNNING BACK. THAT'S OUR MISSING PIECE!" Four draft picks is a lot.
posted by Goyoucolts at 09:54 AM on October 21, 2022