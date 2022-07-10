October 07, 2022

MLB's New Playoff Format Debuts Today: The 12-team postseason in Major League Baseball begins today. Gone is the potential heartbreak of playoff elimination after a single game. There's now four three-game wild card series. But there's a new heartbreak: The four lower-ranked wild card teams get no home games in the round. The playoffs also drop the man-on-second extra inning rule.

posted by rcade to baseball at 08:51 AM - 3 comments