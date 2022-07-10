MLB's New Playoff Format Debuts Today: The 12-team postseason in Major League Baseball begins today. Gone is the potential heartbreak of playoff elimination after a single game. There's now four three-game wild card series. But there's a new heartbreak: The four lower-ranked wild card teams get no home games in the round. The playoffs also drop the man-on-second extra inning rule.
Eh, if the Padres are going to get swept, I'd almost prefer it happen someplace else.
posted by LionIndex at 10:12 AM on October 07, 2022
I'll cop to making a bit of a surprised grunt when I saw the announcement of the game dates/times for the Cards/Phillies series. It never really made any sense for a league that is as relentlessly long as MLB and puts so much emphasis on intra-series strategy to try to blow past the WC as quickly as they had been. Seems like a positive step.
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:58 AM on October 07, 2022
As someone who hated the one-game wild card playoff enough to gafiate for a while, I'm glad it was dropped. But as a Rangers fan I am affected by these things only in theory.
posted by rcade at 08:53 AM on October 07, 2022