Keep it on the front page: Brett Favre is a creep: Really, just a trash heap of an alleged human being.
posted by The_Black_Hand to other at 01:48 AM - 2 comments
Favre has lawyered up by hiring Eric Herschmann as his chief counsel. Herschmann is a former White House attorney who worked under Donald Trump. I'm not sure he is the best man for the job; his advice to Trump after January 6 was, "Hire a good defense lawyer. "
posted by Howard_T at 06:05 PM on October 05, 2022
TBH--your link is to an article about another lying con artist of a former athlete. But I agree with you that we should be paying much more attention to this bullshit with Favre. What kind of scumbag uses his sports celebrity to funnel millions of dollars of COVID relief funds away from the neediest people in America to build a vanity project volleyball gym for his daughter's school? Serious, fuck that guy 1,000 times with a tablet displaying one of his unsolicited dick pics.
posted by tahoemoj at 04:26 PM on October 05, 2022