Jimmy Kimmel Was Once Banned from Monday Night Football: Jimmy Kimmel appeared on the Cowboys-Giants ESPN broadcast this week, causing an old SportsFilter post to get thousands of visitors searching for the question, "Why did Jimmy Kimmel get banned from Monday Night Football?"
Revisiting my comments on Howard Cosell from that 2007 thread, I'm struck by the contrast between an MNF broadcast team that played up animosity and disagreement -- Cosell and Don Meredith -- with today's team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, whose on-air bromance has lasted 20 years.
posted by rcade at 04:47 PM on September 29, 2022