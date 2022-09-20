Roger Federer is retiring: Fresh off Serena Williams's departure from tennis, her peer on the men's tour is retiring. Federer leaves with 20 majors--now good for second on the all-time list--and a legacy as a beloved and graceful star, both on and off the court.
Federer was the tennis player's favorite tennis player. Other pros in the ATP and WTA were amazed at what he could do.
I'll miss his unnaturally fast feet and the presence of a Roger atop a sport.
posted by rcade at 04:33 PM on September 15, 2022
I can't tell if rcade means Roger Penske or Roger Maris.
posted by beaverboard at 06:08 PM on September 15, 2022
One of the most unflappable people I've ever seen on the court. Having Serena and him at the same time was a real gift.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 08:09 PM on September 15, 2022
I don't mean Roger Goodell.
posted by rcade at 08:19 PM on September 15, 2022
Craig Morton? Clint Longley? Danny White?
posted by beaverboard at 12:20 AM on September 16, 2022
I don't think it's yet written in stone that Serena has retired.
posted by NoMich at 11:19 AM on September 15, 2022