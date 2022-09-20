Tom Brady is Unusually Introspective These Days: Tom Brady has sounded like a relentless pursuer of football success for most of the past 22 years. That seems to be changing. On his most recent podcast this week, he described the personal cost of being so focused on one thing: "[W]hen you’re 45, and you have a lot of other commitments and obligations which are very important to you – namely children that are growing up and things that ... I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. And I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings."
Gee, Tom, life must be so hard for you now. Can't get to weddings, funerals? Can't celebrate birthdays with your friends? Try spending months at a time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean on an aircraft carrier while your wife is in a strange country with a language she doesn't understand. How about a year and a half in Egypt, leaving your wife home alone with an infant. You can't bring her with you because there's a war going on in the area. I could go on about time spent away from home because of my job, and I was doing it for about 3% of what poor Tommy knocks down. I shouldn't complain on my own behalf either. I worked with hundreds, perhaps thousands of young men and women who were serving overseas or on sea duty. Few of them complained, and some of them took the jobs that included a fair chance for coming home in a box. Most of them weren't making the paycheck that I did either. So, Tom, it's what you signed up for. Play the game, honor your contract, and please spare us of your drama.
posted by Howard_T at 09:34 PM on September 14, 2022
Perhaps just as well that Tom is not attending weddings, as members of Gisele's private security detail were convicted of attempted murder for shooting at photographers during the Brady-Bundchen wedding in Costa Rica.
A plumber I call on now and then who is a Patriots fanatic got a Brady-Pats tattoo in the run up to the Pats' second Super Bowl loss to the Giants. I told him to make sure he dies in March so Tom can attend his services. The plumber's response: "If I knew Tom would be there, I'd die a happy man".
posted by beaverboard at 09:07 PM on September 14, 2022