September 14, 2022

Tom Brady is Unusually Introspective These Days: Tom Brady has sounded like a relentless pursuer of football success for most of the past 22 years. That seems to be changing. On his most recent podcast this week, he described the personal cost of being so focused on one thing: "[W]hen you’re 45, and you have a lot of other commitments and obligations which are very important to you – namely children that are growing up and things that ... I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. And I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings."

posted by rcade to football at 01:45 PM - 2 comments