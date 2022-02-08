July 31, 2022

Boston Celtics Great Bill Russell Dies: The Boston Celtics legend, Basketball Hall of Famer and civil rights activist Bill Russell died Sunday. He was 88. Russell won 11 NBA championships in 13 years in Boston. He averaged 22.5 rebounds a game, pulling down 21,620 in his career, and was voted the greatest NBA player ever by basketball journalists in 1980. Russell became the Celtics player-coach in 1966, making him the first Black coach in any major U.S. pro sport.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:57 PM - 6 comments