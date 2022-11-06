June 10, 2022

Commanders Fine Jack Del Rio $100,000 for Calling January 6 a 'Dust-Up': Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has been fined $100,000 by the team for idiotic comments referring to the Jan. 6, 2021, as a minor "dustup" and saying attention should instead be focused on "riots, looting, burning" during George Floyd protests six months earlier. Head coach Ron Rivera said, "As we saw last night in the hearings, what happened on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an act of domestic terrorism. A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and as a result lives were lost and the Capitol building was damaged."

