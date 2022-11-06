Commanders Fine Jack Del Rio $100,000 for Calling January 6 a 'Dust-Up': Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has been fined $100,000 by the team for idiotic comments referring to the Jan. 6, 2021, as a minor "dustup" and saying attention should instead be focused on "riots, looting, burning" during George Floyd protests six months earlier. Head coach Ron Rivera said, "As we saw last night in the hearings, what happened on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an act of domestic terrorism. A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and as a result lives were lost and the Capitol building was damaged."
In a league of horrible organizations, Washington is still head and shoulders below the rest. The Commanders are doomed to carry the stench of Danny Snyder for a generation.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 11:55 AM on June 11, 2022
The Joint Chiefs of Staff should sue to force the team to change their name back to WTF.
posted by beaverboard at 12:07 PM on June 11, 2022
Fine him and make him watch every single second of the hearings.
I had a very hard time watching the videos and officer Caroline Edwards' testimony before the committee. Bike racks. She had to hold onto two bike racks at the same time in attempt to hold those violent fascists back. Anyone that thinks the events of 1/6 was just a "dust up" and purports to "back the blue" needs to watch that segment from last night. Harrowing.
posted by NoMich at 05:56 PM on June 10, 2022