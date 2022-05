What if the Warriors Had to Beat the Celtics in the Finals?: John Tomase, NBC Sports: "Since the Warriors became the Warriors in 2015, they're 7-9 (.438) against the Celtics and 499-219 (.807) against everyone else. If you start a year later with Isaiah Thomas's first full season in Boston, when the Celtics became legitimate playoff contenders, the Dubs are just 5-9."

