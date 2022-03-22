Massage Therapist Describes Session with Deshawn Watson: Sports Illustrated interviewed a massage therapist who hasn't sued him but does accuse him of highly inappropriate sexual behavior during a session. She said, "There are so many people that are against us, saying, ‘Why would he do that? He has no reason to do that. He has a beautiful girlfriend; he has this, this, this and this.’ All of those things are true, but fame doesn't create character."
'Why would he do that? He has no reason to do that. He has a beautiful girlfriend; he has this, this, this and this.'
That sounds like someone else we know.
Sports Illustrated got access to more evidentiary material than the prosecutors who tried to nail Robert Kraft for his filmed adventures at Orchids of Asia.
Kraft went unpunished by the league. Having decided to guarantee Deshaun an insane amount of money, the Browns should have traded all those picks for a package of Watson, a fifth rounder, and Kraft's attorney.
posted by beaverboard at 09:22 PM on March 21, 2022
Well, that was gross.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 05:50 PM on March 21, 2022