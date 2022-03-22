March 21, 2022

Massage Therapist Describes Session with Deshawn Watson: Sports Illustrated interviewed a massage therapist who hasn't sued him but does accuse him of highly inappropriate sexual behavior during a session. She said, "There are so many people that are against us, saying, ‘Why would he do that? He has no reason to do that. He has a beautiful girlfriend; he has this, this, this and this.’ All of those things are true, but fame doesn't create character."

posted by rcade to football at 01:53 PM - 2 comments