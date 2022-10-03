Woman Files Suit Claiming Jerry Jones is Her Father: A 25-year-old woman has filed a lawsuit claiming Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is her dad and he paid $375,000 to her mother to require her to never reveal this fact. Per the suit Jones found love at the American Airlines ticket counter in Little Rock. Alexandra Davis wants to be recognized as his kid and freed from the confidentiality agreement.
Jerry Jones would probably be one of the easiest people to get DNA from in the entire US.
posted by beaverboard at 10:46 PM on March 09, 2022
Republican suing a Republican. Can't bode well for her professionally.
The only thing missing from the story is the link to her Givesendgo campaign to provide urgent funding for her legal battles / grift for personal gain.
Probably too harsh a comment about a child who grew up without a father. Maybe the whole lawsuit helps her deal with the situation. Or maybe she has council wanting a piece of Jerry's pie.
posted by cixelsyd at 10:48 PM on March 09, 2022
Anyone showing up as a forsaken long lost daughter will have to withstand the scrutiny of the Jones family alpha female.
posted by beaverboard at 02:05 AM on March 10, 2022
Service agent: Do you have any baggage?
Jerry: My loveless marriage!
Can a kid really be bound to a legal agreement reached by her mother when she was an infant?
I was sympathizing big-time with Davis and then I got to the part about where she worked.
posted by rcade at 08:35 PM on March 09, 2022