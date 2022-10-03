March 09, 2022

Woman Files Suit Claiming Jerry Jones is Her Father: A 25-year-old woman has filed a lawsuit claiming Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is her dad and he paid $375,000 to her mother to require her to never reveal this fact. Per the suit Jones found love at the American Airlines ticket counter in Little Rock. Alexandra Davis wants to be recognized as his kid and freed from the confidentiality agreement.

posted by rcade to football at 08:33 PM - 4 comments