Deal Reached to Trade Russell Wilson to Broncos: The Seattle Seahawks are trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a "massive haul" of two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.
It might very well end up win-win, so long as (i) Wilson continues to play at a very high level for the next half dozen years and the Broncos draft extremely well on day 2 and 3; and (ii) Seattle can turn the picks it received into gold while Lock (or Geno?) holds down the fort. If I recall, Fant and Harris are starter quality, but not game changers in their own right.
But holy cow, Denver is definitely betting the farm that Wilson is the missing piece, and Seattle is betting the farm that it has the pieces and draft capital to avoid a complete teardown.
posted by tahoemoj at 03:02 PM on March 08, 2022
Extremely small sample size, but the one UWisc grad, still residing in Wisconsin, I know is not a fan of DangeRuss and commentors on his facebook page aren't either.
posted by LionIndex at 03:29 PM on March 08, 2022
If the former Broncos players thought the cost of living was high in Denver, wait till they get to Seattle. The affordable housing is somewhere between Spokane and Ellensburg.
Fant worked hard in a humdrum offense. It would be good to see him get a shot on a team that had multiple weapons and was thin at TE.
It's remarkable that Iowa had both Fant and TJ Hockenson on offense at the same time. The Hawkeyes have been sending their share of players to the NFL. Seems like they should be more productive than they have been given the quality of their rostering.
If Pete Carroll was a bit younger, he might think of looking for another fun in the sun college job as a next career chapter. He could pull a Rick Pitino move and go to UCLA, where he'd be set up to go head to head with Lincoln Riley and USC. The media would be all over that rivalry. At this point, Chip Kelly is about as relevant as Tara Reid.
posted by beaverboard at 08:00 PM on March 08, 2022
Love this move. Broncos were competitive in a very good division and expect this elevates them to a playoff team. And it frees Wilson from Pete Carroll.
Haven't been out Seattle way in a number of years but cost of living was pretty reasonable when I was about 60 miles north in Everett years back. Certainly was a bargain when compared to the Santa Clara / San Jose / Santa Cruz area.
posted by cixelsyd at 09:36 PM on March 08, 2022
Wow. That's a whole lot of something for Russell. And I predict quite the uptick in Denver Broncos gear sold in Raleigh, NC. Maybe even Madison, WI? I don't know how loyal Madisonians are to their former college stars.
posted by NoMich at 02:41 PM on March 08, 2022