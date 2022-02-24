February 24, 2022

Grambling State set to hire Art Briles as offensive coordinator: Briles was fired as head coach of Baylor University in 2016 after an external investigation found that he and other University officials had suppressed information and failed to take action regarding a years-long string of alleged sexual assaults committed by football players. In the time since he was fired from Baylor, Briles has coached at the High School level and served stints in the CFL and an Italian Football league, but up to this point he had been considered untouchable by NCAA programs.

posted by Ufez Jones to football at 01:29 PM - 5 comments