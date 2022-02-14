Never Won a Super Bowl Club Meeting: Twelve NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl. Four teams have never even reached one. CBS Sports was there when the 12 teams held their most recent meeting.
That video is hilarious. As a Lions and Panthers fan, it hurts to watch, but hilarious. Very well done.
posted by NoMich at 11:38 AM on February 13, 2022
Before the AFL-NFL merger, one of the nastiest and most condescending NFL voices belittling the AFL was that of Browns owner Art Modell.
Then lo and behold, at merger time, Modell jumped at the chance to move the Browns over from the NFL to the newly restructured AFC.
The other two clubs that came over to the AFC were the Colts and Steelers.
Those other two teams had almost immediate success and won Super Bowls.
Modell's Browns never sniffed the Super Bowl.
He had to abandon Cleveland in a way only Art Modell could in order to win titles somewhere else. And left some sort of curse along the lakeside on his way out of town.
posted by beaverboard at 12:11 PM on February 13, 2022
I really thought it was going to be Annie Agar.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 01:34 PM on February 13, 2022
While fact checking the team count I found this very odd article from the Spanish sports newspaper Diario AS.
It's a new article rating the 12 teams from least- to most-likely to win a Super Bowl. Cincinnati is rated 8th, behind even Jacksonville.
posted by rcade at 11:19 AM on February 13, 2022