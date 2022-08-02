February 07, 2022

Saints Have 5 Candidates to Succeed Sean Payton: The New Orleans Saints are one of the last two teams with a head coaching vacancy along with the Minnesota Vikings. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune says these are the five candidates, ranked from most to least likely: Saints defense coordinator Dennis Allen, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, Saints special teams coordinator Dennis Rizzi and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

