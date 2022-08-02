Saints Have 5 Candidates to Succeed Sean Payton: The New Orleans Saints are one of the last two teams with a head coaching vacancy along with the Minnesota Vikings. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune says these are the five candidates, ranked from most to least likely: Saints defense coordinator Dennis Allen, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, Saints special teams coordinator Dennis Rizzi and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
posted by tahoemoj at 06:26 PM on February 07, 2022
I'm starting to think that one of the reasons Bienemy hasn't gotten hired yet is that no one wants to see the Chiefs get awarded two comp picks to give them more draft capital. They already have a pretty good roster.
But that hasn't stopped teams from enriching the Niners, who sowed the seeds of minority professional development and have reaped a tidy harvest of comp picks due to the hirings of Saleh, Mayhew, and now McDaniel.
posted by beaverboard at 12:18 PM on February 07, 2022