Flag Football Wants to Be in the 2028 LA Olympics: Flag football is making a bid to be in the Summer Olympics in six years and will be one of 30 sports at the World Games this July in Birmingham. Here's a game from last year's world championships if you'd like to get an idea of what the sport is like at the top level.
Not sure how I missed the news, but I wasn't aware that the US was hosting any olympics this decade. TIL!
posted by FLsportsman at 11:56 PM on January 29, 2022
What world athlete wouldn't want to be going all out in Birmingham in July?
Interestingly, all of the World Games press and promo material says "Birmingham USA". No mention of Alabama.
I guess the plan is: don't tell 'em till they get there.
Maybe Wernher von Braun was only told he was going to Huntsville.
posted by beaverboard at 02:42 AM on January 30, 2022
Loads of ex-pros and top level U talent playing Touch up north. Lots of fun, played for years. Flag is really different .. focus becomes on playing angles to grab the flag and much less on football. My votes for inclusion would be Ultimate, Touch, followed by Flag.
posted by cixelsyd at 08:45 PM on January 29, 2022