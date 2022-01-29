January 28, 2022

Remember the Niners' Gold Satin Jacket?: At one point in the 1980s, a small company begun in Anniston, Alabama, was making 80,000 jackets a day for sports teams. The best known was the iconic gold satin jacket of the Joe Montana-era San Francisco 49ers. Chalk Line had 1,000 employees in five states and millions in profits. Then came the leveraged buyout.

posted by rcade to football at 06:20 PM - 3 comments