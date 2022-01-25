January 25, 2022

Sean Payton Quits as Saints Coach: After 16 seasons, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has announced he's leaving the job. Payton took over a franchise so woe begotten that it took 34 years to win a playoff game. He convinced Drew Brees to sign as a free agent a few months into the job and led the Saints to 161 wins, including Super Bowl 0x2C.

posted by rcade to football at 03:04 PM - 4 comments