Sean Payton Quits as Saints Coach: After 16 seasons, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has announced he's leaving the job. Payton took over a franchise so woe begotten that it took 34 years to win a playoff game. He convinced Drew Brees to sign as a free agent a few months into the job and led the Saints to 161 wins, including Super Bowl 0x2C.
Payton was empowered to make the decisions necessary to elevate the Saints to a contender. He's an excellent judge of talent and molds his systems around the players he acquires. Also one of the best at in-game adjustments that the league has seen.
He could not be successful in Dallas due to the culture and structure of that organization. There is always the possibility he is willing to coach another year or 2 and gets blinded by the money he would pull from the Cowboys. But I really think he'd want a situation where he has a chance to win if he returns.
posted by cixelsyd at 04:31 PM on January 25, 2022
I wonder if he could turn Jacksonville around. If not, nobody could.
posted by rcade at 05:29 PM on January 25, 2022
Thinking Payton is a little deep in his career to take on the Jags but he'd be awesome there. Jags ideal fit? Jim Harbaugh.
I did not agree with the draft of Lawrence over talent available at other positions but the guy has some skills and qualities that can be built upon. Plug a few of the holes with a decent draft class and they could be competitive 2 years down the road. The build part is key ... abandon the quick fix / superstar solution idea and invest in longer term success.
posted by cixelsyd at 08:24 PM on January 25, 2022
posted by NoMich at 02:01 PM on January 25, 2022