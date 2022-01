January 12, 2022

NBA Pickem Week 13: MLK Day Edition: There are eight nationally televised games on slate this week, beginning tonight with Mavs/Knicks and Nets/Bulls on TNT and ending with an MLK Day doubleheader Monday on TNT of Bulls/Grizzlies and Bucks/Hawks. I've taken the lead back from Geekyguy, who had an Irwin Allen-level disaster of a week with five broken locks. Make your picks, masters of disaster.

posted by rcade to basketball at 12:34 PM - 7 comments