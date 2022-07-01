NBA Pickem Week 12: Can Kyrie Play Edition: The NBA returns from its post-Xmas TV break with a six game ESPN/TNT/ESPN sandwich beginning Wednesday night. Our contest is led by Geekyguy, who had the best score in week 10 and now leads by 35. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:01 AM - 8 comments
My picks:
Warriors by 9
Jazz by 7
Knicks by 4
Suns by 13 (slam dunk)
Nets by 8
Lakers by 12 (slam dunk)
posted by rcade at 09:14 AM on January 05, 2022
My picks:
Warriors by 8
Jazz by 6
Knicks by 8
Suns by 9
Bucks by 7
Lakers by 7
posted by NoMich at 09:35 AM on January 05, 2022
My picks:
Mavericks by 7 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 8 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 5 (slam dunk)
Suns by 13 (slam dunk)
Nets by 8 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 15 (slam dunk)
posted by rumple at 02:59 PM on January 05, 2022
My picks:
Warriors by 8 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 4
Celtics by 6 (slam dunk)
Suns by 7 (slam dunk)
Nets by 5 (slam dunk)
Hawks by 9 (slam dunk)
posted by geekyguy at 06:04 PM on January 05, 2022
My picks:
Warriors by 4 (slam dunk)
Jazz by 5 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 3 (slam dunk)
Suns by 7 (slam dunk)
Nets by 3 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 3
posted by scooby10672 at 06:10 PM on January 05, 2022
My picks:
Jazz by 6
Celtics by 8
Suns by 10 (slam dunk)
Nets by 2
Hawks by 7
posted by jjzucal at 08:36 PM on January 05, 2022
My picks:
Celtics by 12
Suns by 8
Hawks by 14
posted by The_Black_Hand at 11:04 PM on January 05, 2022
Use this link to make your picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem
