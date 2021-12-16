Coach Kicks Kicker: , Gets the Boot
Headline of the day, from Lawyers Guns & Money: URBAN MEYER DISCOVERS IT'S MUCH HARDER TO WIN WHEN THE OTHER TEAM GETS PAID TOO
posted by NoMich at 09:33 AM on December 16, 2021
But seriously, what is the likelihood of the Jaguars replacing Urban with Byron Leftwich?
posted by NoMich at 09:35 AM on December 16, 2021
Pretty sure Meyer took the job with the intention of getting an early boot for the $MMs payout. Kicking the kicker in preseason was a little too on the nose.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:43 AM on December 16, 2021
Seemed the whole time the media was out to get him. So many articles that were trying to put him in a bad light of things that happen on most teams, and especially, on one's that are losing and trying to change the culture. But, the video's from the bar in Ohio, embarrassed the franchise. Now, this. Which, those outside of Jacksonville, have to understand that Lambo is a stand up guy, and did a lot in the community, this wasn't just some washed up kicker. The fact that the team knew about this since the incident and then the videos is not a good look. The next coach needs to be "squeeky" clean without any baggage (so, Bienemy at KC, is out). It should be a sought out position, though. High draft pick, a lot of cap space for free agency, franchise QB in place, a low bar set by predecessor, and a owner with deep pockets. The one negative, GM Baalke, which could be a big negative to certain candidates.
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:21 PM on December 16, 2021
The national media was enjoying the idea he would fail. The local media was supportive until the dysfunction and the losing and the weird disinterest in his own roster and the downturn of Trevor Lawrence became too much to ignore.
A question I kept having to ask myself was whether Meyer really wanted to be here. That shouldn't be in doubt in a new coach's first season when he just got Lawrence with the first overall pick.
I didn't think Shahid Khan would fire him after he kept Gus Bradley for 62 games while he was amassing a record so dismal that his winning percentage is the third-worst of all-time among NFL coaches.
But after the Ohio adulterous shenanigans on a weekend he didn't fly back with the team, I can see why kicking the kicker was the final nail in the coffin.
Even though, oddly, it occurred in August and Lambo's agent told the team's legal counsel a day later -- which the team has confirmed.
posted by rcade at 02:05 PM on December 16, 2021
Personally, I was rooting for the guy to succeed in Jacksonville because of the narrative of college coaches sucking in the NFL was overwhelming before he even started day one. I think rational folks were expecting this to be a lost season for the Jaguars, but it seems that things were rocky right from the beginning. He hired that racist weight lifting coach and things just kinda went downhill from there.
Hopefully Jacksonville can find themselves a guy that can stabilize the franchise and build a winner there. Their cousin franchise, the Carolina Panthers, seem to be in the same condition right now.
posted by NoMich at 02:29 PM on December 16, 2021
What do you expect? Have you ever watched high-paid college coaches on the sidelines during games? They scream at players and assistants routinely. They have no people skills. They're used to lording it over young men whose college education could be terminated on the coach's whim.There's no venue other than sports where this kind of behavior would be tolerated.
Then the guy gets to the NFL, where he's dealing with players with power: contracts, a union, independence. And the poor guy doesn't know how to adjust. Just desserts, if you ask me.
posted by hexagram at 02:51 PM on December 16, 2021
I expected Meyer to adjust his approach for the NFL at some point after taking his lumps.
I didn't think he would throw tantrums over losing, which to my amazement he began doing in the preseason.
I'm used to team execs making bad decisions in Jacksonville. I'm not used to them being emotional wrecks who become disengaged from the job.
Meyer is a weird dude.
posted by rcade at 03:29 PM on December 16, 2021
After this trainwreck of a season I can't believe Urban Meyer won anywhere.
posted by rcade at 09:13 AM on December 16, 2021