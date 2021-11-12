CFL Playoffs Pick 'Em, Grey Cup Edition: The Bombers and Ti-Cats move on and we have a rematch of the 2019 Grey Cup. We know who's starting, but who's finishing? Grab your scorecard and make your picks inside.
Winnipeg by 10
Andrew Harris
Over
542
posted by cixelsyd at 02:16 PM on December 09, 2021
Winnipeg by 19
Zach Collaros
over
448
posted by ic23b at 02:44 PM on December 09, 2021
I picked Winnipeg last weekend and that's not shown above. Somehow I've managed to get all four games right and still be in the Costanza zone. That takes talent.
I learned watching the semifinals that a singleton is scored when a kicker misses but it goes into the stands.
Doesn't this mean that in a tie game with seconds remaining, the kicker can just boom it to victory as long as it doesn't bounce off an upright?
posted by rcade at 04:02 PM on December 09, 2021
You are correct
The correct rule terminology is Rouge
posted by cixelsyd at 04:25 PM on December 09, 2021
I've gotten used to CFL differences but that one breaks my brain a little. Scott Norwood shoulda moved north.
I thought I'd be able to pick the Atlantic Schooners next year but that ain't looking good.
posted by rcade at 06:08 PM on December 09, 2021
Winnipeg by 6
Collaros (it's a UC type of year)
Over
486
posted by jagsnumberone at 06:15 PM on December 09, 2021
Long range forecast for Sunday is +4 (39f) & sunny
Hamilton by 7
Banks
Over
499
posted by tommybiden at 08:33 PM on December 09, 2021
Winny by 17
Evans
Under
736
posted by The_Black_Hand at 11:52 PM on December 09, 2021
My yardage should actually be 536. Not sure what happened there.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 08:00 AM on December 10, 2021
Sorry rcade, my miss. Here's the corrected standings:
|SpoFite
|HAM @ TOR
|S
|SSK @ WPG
|S
|OWC Bonus
|DWC Bonus
|Points
|Total Points
|jagsnumberone
|Hamilton
|6
|Winnipeg
|Winnipeg
|4
|9
|tommybiden
|Hamilton
|8
|3
|7
|DrJohnEvans
|0
|6
|cixelsyd
|Winnipeg
|Winnipeg
|2
|5
|Reever
|Winnipeg
|Winnipeg
|2
|5
|ic23b
|Hamilton
|Winnipeg
|Winnipeg
|3
|5
|rcade
|Hamilton
|7
|Winnipeg
|3
|5
|argoal
|Winnipeg
|Winnipeg
|2
|3
posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:08 AM on December 10, 2021
The Argos chip away to build up a first-half lead, but it all falls apart in the second as the Ti-Cats make a QB switch and complete the comeback. Out west, the Riders make it interesting by forcing six turnovers, but in the end the Bombers shake off the rust and move on to their second straight Grey Cup.
jags nets a tidy four points to move into first place, and tommy nails the Hamilton spread to jump into second.
Here we go!
THE 108th GREY CUP
Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-3) @ Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-6) (Sunday, December 12, 6pm ET)
This year, we've got a rematch of
last year'sthe most recent Grey Cup: Winnipeg toasted Hamilton 33-12 in 2019. Hamilton lucks out with home-field advantage, so they'll be looking for revenge. But it won't be easy: the Ti-Cats find themselves mired in a quarterback controversy, as they ditch the loyal guy who got 'em here in favour of the hot hand (who, incidentally, started and lost the 2019 game). And don't forget, the Blue Bombers have been the best team in the league this year, far and away.
CFL.ca Grey Cup Preview »
MVP Bonus
Pick the MVP of the Grey Cup.
Over/Under
The points-scored O/U for the Grey Cup is currently set at 43.5. Will the total points scored be over or under that total?
Tiebreaker
Pick the total yardage thrown by all quarterbacks in the Grey Cup. This is worth no points and will be used only in case of a tie.
Example pick: Hamilton by 21, Evans, Over, 700.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:26 PM on December 09, 2021