December 09, 2021

CFL Playoffs Pick 'Em, Grey Cup Edition: The Bombers and Ti-Cats move on and we have a rematch of the 2019 Grey Cup. We know who's starting, but who's finishing? Grab your scorecard and make your picks inside.

DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 12:25 PM - 11 comments

The Argos chip away to build up a first-half lead, but it all falls apart in the second as the Ti-Cats make a QB switch and complete the comeback. Out west, the Riders make it interesting by forcing six turnovers, but in the end the Bombers shake off the rust and move on to their second straight Grey Cup.

HAM @ TORSSK @ WPGOWC BonusDWC Bonus
ResultHamilton by 8Winnipeg by 4MBTWPG/TOR
Margin of Error6 to 103 to 5

jags nets a tidy four points to move into first place, and tommy nails the Hamilton spread to jump into second.

SpoFiteHAM @ TORSSSK @ WPGSOWC BonusDWC BonusPointsTotal Points
jagsnumberoneHamilton6Winnipeg Winnipeg49
tommybidenHamilton8 37
DrJohnEvans 06
cixelsyd Winnipeg Winnipeg25
Reever Winnipeg Winnipeg25
ic23bHamilton Winnipeg Winnipeg35
rcadeHamilton7 24
argoal Winnipeg Winnipeg23

Here we go!

THE 108th GREY CUP

Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-3) @ Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-6) (Sunday, December 12, 6pm ET)

This year, we've got a rematch of last year's the most recent Grey Cup: Winnipeg toasted Hamilton 33-12 in 2019. Hamilton lucks out with home-field advantage, so they'll be looking for revenge. But it won't be easy: the Ti-Cats find themselves mired in a quarterback controversy, as they ditch the loyal guy who got 'em here in favour of the hot hand (who, incidentally, started and lost the 2019 game). And don't forget, the Blue Bombers have been the best team in the league this year, far and away.

MVP Bonus

Pick the MVP of the Grey Cup.

Over/Under

The points-scored O/U for the Grey Cup is currently set at 43.5. Will the total points scored be over or under that total?

Tiebreaker

Pick the total yardage thrown by all quarterbacks in the Grey Cup. This is worth no points and will be used only in case of a tie.

Example pick: Hamilton by 21, Evans, Over, 700.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:26 PM on December 09, 2021

Winnipeg by 10

Andrew Harris

Over

542

posted by cixelsyd at 02:16 PM on December 09, 2021

Winnipeg by 19

Zach Collaros

over

448

posted by ic23b at 02:44 PM on December 09, 2021

I picked Winnipeg last weekend and that's not shown above. Somehow I've managed to get all four games right and still be in the Costanza zone. That takes talent.

I learned watching the semifinals that a singleton is scored when a kicker misses but it goes into the stands.

Doesn't this mean that in a tie game with seconds remaining, the kicker can just boom it to victory as long as it doesn't bounce off an upright?

posted by rcade at 04:02 PM on December 09, 2021

You are correct

The correct rule terminology is Rouge

posted by cixelsyd at 04:25 PM on December 09, 2021

I've gotten used to CFL differences but that one breaks my brain a little. Scott Norwood shoulda moved north.

I thought I'd be able to pick the Atlantic Schooners next year but that ain't looking good.

posted by rcade at 06:08 PM on December 09, 2021

Winnipeg by 6

Collaros (it's a UC type of year)

Over

486

posted by jagsnumberone at 06:15 PM on December 09, 2021

Long range forecast for Sunday is +4 (39f) & sunny

Hamilton by 7

Banks

Over

499

posted by tommybiden at 08:33 PM on December 09, 2021

Winny by 17

Evans

Under

736

posted by The_Black_Hand at 11:52 PM on December 09, 2021

My yardage should actually be 536. Not sure what happened there.

posted by The_Black_Hand at 08:00 AM on December 10, 2021

Sorry rcade, my miss. Here's the corrected standings:

SpoFiteHAM @ TORSSSK @ WPGSOWC BonusDWC BonusPointsTotal Points
jagsnumberoneHamilton6Winnipeg Winnipeg49
tommybidenHamilton8 37
DrJohnEvans 06
cixelsyd Winnipeg Winnipeg25
Reever Winnipeg Winnipeg25
ic23bHamilton Winnipeg Winnipeg35
rcadeHamilton7Winnipeg 35
argoal Winnipeg Winnipeg23

posted by DrJohnEvans at 11:08 AM on December 10, 2021

