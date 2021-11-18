November 16, 2021

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Sixteen: As we head into the final week, cixelsyd jumps into first place with a one-point lead. We've got five games on the slate, including a surprise Tuesday game (today!!) so grab your runners and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 01:33 PM - 9 comments

Never in doubt! The Argos walk all over the Ti-Cats to clinch first place in the East. Calgary gets it done in B.C. to clinch a playoff spot. Montreal beats the Bombers to stay in the hunt, while the Riders clinch second place with a win over the Elks.

HAM @ TORCGY @ BCWPG @ MTLEDM @ SSK
ResultToronto by 19Calgary by 10Montreal by 14Saskatchewan by 5
Margin of Error13 to 257 to 1310 to 184 to 7

cixelsyd scores a solid five points to edge into first place. And a special welcome back to The_Black_Hand!

SpoFiteCGY @ TORSHAM @ EDMSWPG @ MTLSBC @ OTTSPointsTotal Points
cixelsydToronto Calgary7Montreal Saskatchewan 545
argoal Calgary Saskatchewan 244
ic23b Calgary13 Saskatchewan 341
tommybiden Calgary Montreal Saskatchewan 341
rcadeToronto13Calgary Montreal10Saskatchewan 640
Reever Calgary Montreal Saskatchewan 339
DrJohnEvans Calgary12 Saskatchewan 336
jagsnumberone Calgary11Montreal10Saskatchewan 534
The_Black_Hand Saskatchewan 11

It's all on the line with a five-game final week.

WEEK 16

Edmonton @ Toronto (Tuesday, November 16)
Here's your Final Week Special: the Elks are long eliminated and the Argos are going to rest up. Call this the ultimate coin toss.

Ottawa @ Montreal (Friday, November 19)
Ottwawa is toast, but the Alouettes still have a chance to host their semi-final. Hamilton holds the point differential edge, so Montreal needs to win.

Edmonton @ B.C. (Saturday, November 20)
This game is also scheduled, provided they can dry out the field by the weekend.

Saskatchewan @ Hamilton (Saturday, November 20)
Look for the Riders to rest their regulars, while Hamilton would prefer a win to lock up second place.

Winnipeg @ Calgary (Saturday, November 20)
Nobody you've ever heard of will play in this game.

Good luck!

Edmonton by 9

Montreal by 10

BC by 9

Hamilton by 10

Wpg by 4

posted by cixelsyd at 03:36 PM on November 16, 2021

Toronto by 3

Montreal by 12

Edmonton by 6

Hamilton by 2

Calgary by 5

posted by Reever at 04:38 PM on November 16, 2021

Edmonton by 10

posted by rcade at 05:47 PM on November 16, 2021

Argonauts by 2

Larks by 13

Lions by 3

tabbies by 3

bombers by 2

posted by argoal at 06:39 PM on November 16, 2021

Toronto by 10

Montreal by 13

Edmonton by 12

Hamilton by 3

Calgary by 7

posted by ic23b at 07:21 PM on November 16, 2021

Well, I would've taken Toronto...

Montreal by 17

Edmonton by 6

Hamilton by 11

Calgary by 5

posted by tommybiden at 07:52 AM on November 17, 2021

Monty by 15

Eddie by 9

Hammy by 5

Winny by 2

Hiya Doc!

posted by The_Black_Hand at 06:09 PM on November 17, 2021

Montreal by 22

BC by 21

Hamilton by 11

Calgary by 9

posted by jagsnumberone at 01:16 AM on November 18, 2021

