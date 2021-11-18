CFL Pick 'Em, Week Sixteen: As we head into the final week, cixelsyd jumps into first place with a one-point lead. We've got five games on the slate, including a surprise Tuesday game (today!!) so grab your runners and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 01:33 PM - 9 comments
Edmonton by 9
Montreal by 10
BC by 9
Hamilton by 10
Wpg by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 03:36 PM on November 16, 2021
Toronto by 3
Montreal by 12
Edmonton by 6
Hamilton by 2
Calgary by 5
posted by Reever at 04:38 PM on November 16, 2021
Edmonton by 10
posted by rcade at 05:47 PM on November 16, 2021
Argonauts by 2
Larks by 13
Lions by 3
tabbies by 3
bombers by 2
posted by argoal at 06:39 PM on November 16, 2021
Toronto by 10
Montreal by 13
Edmonton by 12
Hamilton by 3
Calgary by 7
posted by ic23b at 07:21 PM on November 16, 2021
Well, I would've taken Toronto...
Montreal by 17
Edmonton by 6
Hamilton by 11
Calgary by 5
posted by tommybiden at 07:52 AM on November 17, 2021
Monty by 15
Eddie by 9
Hammy by 5
Winny by 2
Hiya Doc!
posted by The_Black_Hand at 06:09 PM on November 17, 2021
Montreal by 22
BC by 21
Hamilton by 11
Calgary by 9
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:16 AM on November 18, 2021
Never in doubt! The Argos walk all over the Ti-Cats to clinch first place in the East. Calgary gets it done in B.C. to clinch a playoff spot. Montreal beats the Bombers to stay in the hunt, while the Riders clinch second place with a win over the Elks.
cixelsyd scores a solid five points to edge into first place. And a special welcome back to The_Black_Hand!
It's all on the line with a five-game final week.
WEEK 16
Edmonton @ Toronto (Tuesday, November 16)
Here's your Final Week Special: the Elks are long eliminated and the Argos are going to rest up. Call this the ultimate coin toss.
Ottawa @ Montreal (Friday, November 19)
Ottwawa is toast, but the Alouettes still have a chance to host their semi-final. Hamilton holds the point differential edge, so Montreal needs to win.
Edmonton @ B.C. (Saturday, November 20)
This game is also scheduled, provided they can dry out the field by the weekend.
Saskatchewan @ Hamilton (Saturday, November 20)
Look for the Riders to rest their regulars, while Hamilton would prefer a win to lock up second place.
Winnipeg @ Calgary (Saturday, November 20)
Nobody you've ever heard of will play in this game.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 01:33 PM on November 16, 2021