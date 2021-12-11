CFL Pick 'Em, Week Fifteen: With two weeks to go, cixelsyd scores seven big ones to threaten argoal's first-place standings. Sharpen your pencils and make your picks inside.
Toronto by 13
Calgary by 6
Montreal by 10
Saskatchewan by 28
Cixelsyd is a closer.
posted by rcade at 05:54 PM on November 11, 2021
Hamilton by 3
Calgary by 13
Winnipeg by 9
Saskatchewan by 23
posted by ic23b at 07:08 PM on November 11, 2021
Toronto by 7
Calgary by 7
Montreal by 6
Saskatchewan by 17
posted by cixelsyd at 07:16 PM on November 11, 2021
Hamilton by 3
Calgary by 11
Montreal by 10
Saskatchewan by 13
Need some minor miracles to get out of the basement
posted by jagsnumberone at 07:22 PM on November 11, 2021
Hammy by 5 BC by 2 Winny by 3 Sassy by 10
posted by The_Black_Hand at 12:14 AM on November 12, 2021
Hamilton by 2
Calgary by 9
Montreal by 4
Saskatchewan by 18
posted by tommybiden at 08:20 AM on November 12, 2021
Hamilton by 9
Calgary by 12
Winnipeg by 19
Saskatchewan by 19
posted by DrJohnEvans at 07:20 PM on November 12, 2021
Late to this as its half way through the Argos/Ham game and TOR is up 14, so I'll go with...
HAM by 3
CAL by 8
MTL by 4
SASK by by 9
posted by Reever at 09:03 PM on November 12, 2021
Calgary by 15
Winnipeg by four
Saskatchewan by 13
Argos win big and lock up home-field through out playoffs.
posted by argoal at 10:40 PM on November 12, 2021
Hamilton rolls out to an early lead and cruises into a playoff spot with a win over the Lions. Saskatchewan hangs on in Edmonton for the win, while Toronto completes the comeback in Ottawa. Montreal hangs in there with the Bombers, but it's Winnipeg who gets it done in the fourth.
cixelsyd nails the Winnipeg win and hits the Hamilton margin for a big seven-point week.
Two! Weeks! Left!
WEEK 15
Hamilton @ Toronto (Friday, November 12)
A Toronto win clinches the division and the first-round bye. But Hamilton's rounding into late-season form with three wins in a row.
Calgary @ B.C. (Friday, November 12)
The Lions have not won since September, but have somehow not been eliminated yet. I have a feeling that time is coming.
Winnipeg @ Montreal (Saturday, November 13)
See preview from last week.
Edmonton @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, November 12)
I have officially run out of things to say about Edmonton.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 01:39 PM on November 11, 2021