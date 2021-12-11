November 11, 2021

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Fifteen: With two weeks to go, cixelsyd scores seven big ones to threaten argoal's first-place standings. Sharpen your pencils and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 01:39 PM - 10 comments

Hamilton rolls out to an early lead and cruises into a playoff spot with a win over the Lions. Saskatchewan hangs on in Edmonton for the win, while Toronto completes the comeback in Ottawa. Montreal hangs in there with the Bombers, but it's Winnipeg who gets it done in the fourth.

BC @ HAMSSK @ EDMTOR @ OTTMTL @ WPG
ResultHamilton by 8Saskatchewan by 2Toronto by 3Winnipeg by 10
Margin of Error6 to 101 to 32 to 47 to 13

cixelsyd nails the Winnipeg win and hits the Hamilton margin for a big seven-point week.

SpoFiteBC @ HAMSSSK @ EDMSTOR @ OTTSMTL @ WPGSPointsTotal Points
argoal Saskatchewan Toronto Winnipeg9442
cixelsydHamilton9Saskatchewan Toronto Winnipeg10740
ic23bHamilton Saskatchewan Toronto Winnipeg 438
tommybidenHamilton Saskatchewan Toronto Winnipeg8538
ReeverHamilton9Saskatchewan Toronto Winnipeg 536
rcade Toronto Winnipeg 234
DrJohnEvans Toronto Winnipeg 233
jagsnumberoneHamilton Saskatchewan 229

Two! Weeks! Left!

WEEK 15

Hamilton @ Toronto (Friday, November 12)
A Toronto win clinches the division and the first-round bye. But Hamilton's rounding into late-season form with three wins in a row.

Calgary @ B.C. (Friday, November 12)
The Lions have not won since September, but have somehow not been eliminated yet. I have a feeling that time is coming.

Winnipeg @ Montreal (Saturday, November 13)
See preview from last week.

Edmonton @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, November 12)
I have officially run out of things to say about Edmonton.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 01:39 PM on November 11, 2021

Toronto by 13

Calgary by 6

Montreal by 10

Saskatchewan by 28

Cixelsyd is a closer.

posted by rcade at 05:54 PM on November 11, 2021

Hamilton by 3

Calgary by 13

Winnipeg by 9

Saskatchewan by 23

posted by ic23b at 07:08 PM on November 11, 2021

Toronto by 7

Calgary by 7

Montreal by 6

Saskatchewan by 17

posted by cixelsyd at 07:16 PM on November 11, 2021

Hamilton by 3

Calgary by 11

Montreal by 10

Saskatchewan by 13

Need some minor miracles to get out of the basement

posted by jagsnumberone at 07:22 PM on November 11, 2021

Hammy by 5 BC by 2 Winny by 3 Sassy by 10

posted by The_Black_Hand at 12:14 AM on November 12, 2021

Hamilton by 2

Calgary by 9

Montreal by 4

Saskatchewan by 18

posted by tommybiden at 08:20 AM on November 12, 2021

Hamilton by 9
Calgary by 12
Winnipeg by 19
Saskatchewan by 19

posted by DrJohnEvans at 07:20 PM on November 12, 2021

Late to this as its half way through the Argos/Ham game and TOR is up 14, so I'll go with...

HAM by 3

CAL by 8

MTL by 4

SASK by by 9

posted by Reever at 09:03 PM on November 12, 2021

Calgary by 15

Winnipeg by four

Saskatchewan by 13

Argos win big and lock up home-field through out playoffs.

posted by argoal at 10:40 PM on November 12, 2021

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.