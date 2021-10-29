NBA Pickem Week 2: Undefeated Warriors Edition: There are six national NBA games this week starting with a TNT doubleheader tonight of Sixers/Knicks and Nuggets/Jazz. In our pickem geekyguy takes the opening lead with 48 points followed by rumple at 38. Make your picks and somebody explain to me how Golden State got good again.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:11 AM - 9 comments
My picks:
Knicks by 7
Jazz by 13 (slam dunk)
Hawks by 10 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 8
Heat by 6
Mavericks by 7
posted by rcade at 11:15 AM on October 26, 2021
My picks:
Knicks by 5
Jazz by 8
Hawks by 7
Trail Blazers by 5
Heat by 6
Nuggets by 7
posted by NoMich at 12:32 PM on October 26, 2021
Didn't the Warriors get buried by the Clippers last night?
posted by billsaysthis at 01:50 PM on October 26, 2021
My picks:
Knicks by 3
Jazz by 5 (slam dunk)
Hawks by 3
Trail Blazers by 3 (slam dunk)
Heat by 6
Nuggets by 2 (slam dunk)
posted by scooby10672 at 05:30 PM on October 26, 2021
My picks:
76ers by 6
Jazz by 8
Hawks by 12 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 8
Hornets by 4
Nuggets by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:50 PM on October 26, 2021
My picks:
Knicks by 7
Jazz by 13 (slam dunk)
Pelicans by 3
Trail Blazers by 4
Heat by 9
Nuggets by 5
posted by rumple at 05:54 PM on October 26, 2021
My picks:
76ers by 4
Jazz by 5
Hawks by 6 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 2
Heat by 6 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 8 (slam dunk)
posted by geekyguy at 07:52 PM on October 26, 2021
Zero points ... * takes a bow *
My picks:
Pelicans by 4
Trail Blazers by 7 (slam dunk)
Heat by 13 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 6 (slam dunk)
posted by jjzucal at 12:54 PM on October 27, 2021
Current Standings
Use this link to make your picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-pickem
posted by rcade at 11:12 AM on October 26, 2021