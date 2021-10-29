October 26, 2021

NBA Pickem Week 2: Undefeated Warriors Edition: There are six national NBA games this week starting with a TNT doubleheader tonight of Sixers/Knicks and Nuggets/Jazz. In our pickem geekyguy takes the opening lead with 48 points followed by rumple at 38. Make your picks and somebody explain to me how Golden State got good again.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:11 AM - 9 comments