The Raiders Had More Black Players Than Any NFL Team: Then Jon Gruden Took Over The Roster.
Maybe they should go back and analyze the rostering from Gruden's time with the Buccaneers and also his first Raiders stint.
I don't know if they would find the continuation of a pattern or not.
Two tidbits I remember from Gruden's tenure with the Bucs are that young, developing QB Shaun King got relegated in favor of older, slower veteran Brad Johnson after Gruden arrived, but on the other hand, Gruden sorrowfully said that Dexter Jackson's departure in free agency after their Super Bowl win was a devastating blow to the team. He wanted that guy on his squad.
He may have been systematic in his approach to race and rostering, but it may also be possible to show that in certain cases, he approached player valuation on an individual basis.
All in all, woven in among the times of turmoil, the Raiders have been favored with a string of good fortune. They were fortunate to have Art Shell, fortunate to have Reggie McKenzie, and are now fortunate to have Derek Carr and Mike Mayock.
posted by beaverboard at 12:36 AM on October 22, 2021
Yikes. Of all the teams to saddle themselves with a racist head coach who was rapidly making the roster more white, it had to be the Raiders?
posted by rcade at 06:14 PM on October 21, 2021