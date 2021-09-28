September 27, 2021

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Nine: Red alert! We're following up last week's Wacky Wednesday with a Tantalizing Tuesday. Who even knows when the games are anymore? Grab your dice and make your picks inside.
Edmonton by 13
Winnipeg by 7
Hamilton by 10
Saskatchewan by 9
Ottawa by 7
Winnipeg by 14
Montreal by 8
Saskatchewan by 7
Edmonton by 11 The BPOE lodge travels east to hit the roulette table. Betting red or black doesn't matter, the result is the same.
Winnipeg by 16 Lions don't have enough anti aircraft weapons to shoot down Bombers of any color.
Hamilton by 12 In his quest for the Golden Fleece, Jason never had fierce Tigercats to deal with.
Saskatchewan by 9 Roughriders refuse to be stampeded.
Edmonton by 17
Winnipeg by 20
Hamilton by 13
Saskatchewan by 7
Changing Ottawa pick to Edmonton by 26
Edmonton by 3
Winnipeg by 6
Hamilton by 17
Saskatchewan by 13
Hamilton soaks up the points in rainy Ottawa, Toronto gets the edge over Montreal, while Saskatchewan completes the comeback in Vancouver.
In a short week, argoal comes away with four points to get some breathing room at the top.
A Tuesday game, just for kicks. Why not?
WEEK 9
Edmonton @ Ottawa (Tuesday, September 28)
Five losses in a row for Ottawa. Hard to bet against that streak.
Winnipeg @ B.C. (Friday, October 1)
Whatever happened to the friendly confines of B.C. Place? Opponents used to quake upon entering, but so far this year, the Lions are 1-2 at home.
Montreal @ Hamilton (Saturday, October 2)
Speaking of splits, Hamilton has been beating up the East, with only a one-point decision to Toronto in the loss column.
Saskatchewan @ Calgary (Saturday, October 2)
And speaking of getting beaten up, who saw the Stamps at the bottom of the west? Can this last?
Good luck!
