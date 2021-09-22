CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eight: Panic is in the air as somebody in the CFL offices thought it would be a good idea to schedule a game on a Wednesday. Whoops! Check your calendars and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 12:09 PM - 6 comments
Winnipeg by 18
Toronto by 9
Saskatchewan by 9
posted by tommybiden at 12:40 PM on September 22, 2021
Hamilton by 10
Toronto by 6
BC by 3
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:38 PM on September 22, 2021
hammy by 15
Toronto by 6
Saskatchewan by 2
posted by argoal at 03:25 PM on September 22, 2021
Hamilton by 13
Toronto by 9
BC by 10
posted by cixelsyd at 03:49 PM on September 22, 2021
Hamilton by 17
Toronto by 8
Saskatchewan by 6
posted by ic23b at 03:53 PM on September 22, 2021
Hamilton hangs tough and rides a big second half to take down the Stamps. Toronto can't get it done in Regina as the Riders cruise to victory. B.C. seems to have turned it around, winning their third straight, but it's the Bombers with all the momentum as they file a no-doubter for their fourth straight win.
argoal nails the Winnipeg win and tiptoes into first place.
Haven't you heard? Wednesday is the new Friday.
WEEK 8
Hamilton @ Ottawa (Wednesday, September 22)
Ottawa hasn't registered a win since Week 1, and none of the losses have been particularly close. Maybe the bye week will have helped?
Montreal @ Toronto (Friday, September 24)
Both these teams have been on the win-one-lose-one bandwagon for a while. Anyone want to chance a tie?
Saskatchewan @ B.C. (Friday, September 24)
It's the battle for second place and a chance to close some ground with resting Winnipeg.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:09 PM on September 22, 2021