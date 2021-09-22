September 22, 2021

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eight: Panic is in the air as somebody in the CFL offices thought it would be a good idea to schedule a game on a Wednesday. Whoops! Check your calendars and make your picks inside.

Hamilton hangs tough and rides a big second half to take down the Stamps. Toronto can't get it done in Regina as the Riders cruise to victory. B.C. seems to have turned it around, winning their third straight, but it's the Bombers with all the momentum as they file a no-doubter for their fourth straight win.

CGY @ HAMTOR @ SSKBC @ MTLWPG @ EDM
ResultHamilton by 6Saskatchewan by 14B.C. by 9Winnipeg by 15
Margin of Error4 to 810 to 186 to 1211 to 20

argoal nails the Winnipeg win and tiptoes into first place.

SpoFiteCGY @ HAMSTOR @ SSKSBC @ MTLSWPG @ EDMSPointsTotal Points
argoal B.C. Winnipeg15 420
DrJohnEvans Winnipeg 118
cixelsyd B.C.7Winnipeg 318
rcade Saskatchewan B.C.7 Winnipeg 418
tommybidenHamilton7 Winnipeg17416
Howard_THamilton Winnipeg18315
Reever B.C.12Winnipeg 315
ic23b Saskatchewan B.C.12Winnipeg 415
jagsnumberoneHamilton Saskatchewan B.C.12Winnipeg 514

Haven't you heard? Wednesday is the new Friday.

WEEK 8

Hamilton @ Ottawa (Wednesday, September 22)
Ottawa hasn't registered a win since Week 1, and none of the losses have been particularly close. Maybe the bye week will have helped?

Montreal @ Toronto (Friday, September 24)
Both these teams have been on the win-one-lose-one bandwagon for a while. Anyone want to chance a tie?

Saskatchewan @ B.C. (Friday, September 24)
It's the battle for second place and a chance to close some ground with resting Winnipeg.

Good luck!

Winnipeg by 18

Toronto by 9

Saskatchewan by 9

posted by tommybiden at 12:40 PM on September 22, 2021

Hamilton by 10

Toronto by 6

BC by 3

posted by jagsnumberone at 01:38 PM on September 22, 2021

hammy by 15

Toronto by 6

Saskatchewan by 2

posted by argoal at 03:25 PM on September 22, 2021

Hamilton by 13

Toronto by 9

BC by 10

posted by cixelsyd at 03:49 PM on September 22, 2021

Hamilton by 17

Toronto by 8

Saskatchewan by 6

posted by ic23b at 03:53 PM on September 22, 2021

