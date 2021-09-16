CFL Pick 'Em, Week Seven: As we finish up the home-and-homes, will your favourite team have its Labour Day revenge or a Labour Day hangover? Grab your ibuprofen and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 07:28 PM - 8 comments
Calgary by 8
Toronto by 3
BC by 12
Winnipeg by 7
posted by Reever at 09:13 PM on September 15, 2021
Calgary by 10
Saskatchewan by 3
BC by 12
Winnipeg by 21
posted by ic23b at 11:32 PM on September 15, 2021
Hamilton by 7
Toronto by 7
Montreal by 7
Winnipeg by 17
posted by tommybiden at 07:41 AM on September 16, 2021
Calgary by 9
Toronto by 11 (that felt weird)
Montreal by 6
Winnipeg by 21
posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:03 AM on September 16, 2021
Calgary by 7
Toronto by 3
BC by 7
Winnipeg by 10
posted by cixelsyd at 01:22 PM on September 16, 2021
Hamilton by 13 The question is, "Can a Broadway musical survive panic stricken, uncontrolled quadrupeds?" Answer to be determined.
Toronto by 9 Those who use uncomfortable transportation succumb to mythological sailors.
Montreal by 18 Larks feed on the corpse of the Lion.
Winnipeg by 18 Manitobans disrupt peaceful BPOE meeting with a blue bomb.
posted by Howard_T at 06:05 PM on September 16, 2021
Hamilton by 10
Saskatchewan by 6
BC by 12
Winnipeg by 23
posted by jagsnumberone at 07:23 PM on September 16, 2021
Toronto scores just enough and then holds off the Ti-Cats for the win. Winnipeg sweeps the home-and-home by a combined score of 56-17. BLM returns and give the Stamps some much-needed mojo, as they dig in against the Elks, while Ottawa gets rocked for the second week straight.
Spreads have been tough to hit this year, which means argoal and yours truly are still neck-and-neck.
Is this the midway point of the shortened season? Is it next week? Somebody should look that up.
WEEK 7
Calgary @ Hamilton (Friday, September 17)
Two two-win teams, both dealing with QB injuries, both struggling to find some consistency in the early going. Not gonna be early for much longer.
Toronto @ Saskatchewan (Friday, September 17)
Saskatchewan has scored 17 points in their last two games and Toronto has Rich Stuuuuuubler. Have any of us ever picked the Argos to win in Regina before?
B.C. @ Montreal (Saturday, September 18)
Through this entire season it just feels like the B.C. Lions have been living in an alternate reality. Is it just me?
Winnipeg @ Edmonton (Saturday, September 18)
Winnipeg's been on some kinda roll lately, winning three in a row, while Edmonton's struggled to get on any kind of streak. You gotta go with the hot hand.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 07:28 PM on September 15, 2021