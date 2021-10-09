September 09, 2021

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Six: Montreal scores early and often and Calgary can't catch a break in Labour Day action. Put down your hammer and make your picks inside.

It's a good old-fashioned barnburner in Ottawa, but it's Montreal who runs up the score. Talk about swagger: the Bombers walk into Saskatchewan and hold the Riders to a single TD for the win. In Labour Day action, Hamilton takes down the Argos, and Edmonton takes care of business in Calgary.

MTL @ OTTWPG @ SSKTOR @ HAMEDM @ CGY
ResultMontreal by 22Winnipeg by 15Hamilton by 13Edmonton by 12
Margin of Error15 to 2911 to 209 to 178 to 16

rcade scores in every game for a nice five-point week to move into the top 4.

SpoFiteMTL @ OTTSWPG @ SSKSTOR @ HAMSEDM @ CGYSPointsTotal Points
DrJohnEvans Winnipeg Hamilton 214
argoalMontreal Hamilton 213
cixelsydMontreal Hamilton9 313
rcadeMontreal Winnipeg Hamilton Edmonton10512
Howard_T Hamilton 111
tommybiden 010
ic23b Hamilton 19
ReeverMontreal Winnipeg 29
jagsnumberone 07

This week's narratives nearly wrote themselves, but I still had to step in at the last minute.

WEEK 6

Hamilton @ Toronto (Friday, September 10)
Nice for the Arogs to get the Labour Day Classic over with this early in the season. The rematch at home is always a little more managable.

Saskatchewan @ Winnipeg (Saturday, September 11)
It's a two-team fight for first in the west, and these are those two teams.

Calgary @ Edmonton (Saturday, September 11)
The Stampeders just can't get anything going with Bo-Levi Mitchell on the sidelines. Watch the ticker for his possible return this week.

Ottawa @ B.C. (Saturday, September 11)
This game is also scheduled.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 01:55 PM on September 09, 2021

Hamilton by 9

Winnipeg by 9

Edmonton by 7

BC by 14

posted by cixelsyd at 04:56 PM on September 09, 2021

Hamilton by 12

Winnipeg by 17

Edmonton by 6

Ottawa by 3

posted by ic23b at 05:44 PM on September 09, 2021

Hamilton by 10

Saskatchewan by 6

Calgary by 4

B.C. by 13

Win likelihoods on the official contest:

Hamilton: 70%
Winnipeg: 66%
Edmonton: 51%
B.C. 94%

posted by rcade at 06:30 PM on September 09, 2021

I think I've given you guys a big enough lead, time to start my comeback/lol.

Hamilton by 10

Winnipeg by 14

Edmonton by 6

BC by 12

posted by jagsnumberone at 01:06 AM on September 10, 2021

Toronto by 7

Saskatchewan by 7

Calgary by 8

Ottawa by 7

posted by tommybiden at 07:24 AM on September 10, 2021

