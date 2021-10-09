CFL Pick 'Em, Week Six: Montreal scores early and often and Calgary can't catch a break in Labour Day action. Put down your hammer and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 01:55 PM - 6 comments
Hamilton by 9
Winnipeg by 9
Edmonton by 7
BC by 14
posted by cixelsyd at 04:56 PM on September 09, 2021
Hamilton by 12
Winnipeg by 17
Edmonton by 6
Ottawa by 3
posted by ic23b at 05:44 PM on September 09, 2021
Hamilton by 10
Saskatchewan by 6
Calgary by 4
B.C. by 13
Win likelihoods on the official contest:
Hamilton: 70%
Winnipeg: 66%
Edmonton: 51%
B.C. 94%
posted by rcade at 06:30 PM on September 09, 2021
I think I've given you guys a big enough lead, time to start my comeback/lol.
Hamilton by 10
Winnipeg by 14
Edmonton by 6
BC by 12
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:06 AM on September 10, 2021
Toronto by 7
Saskatchewan by 7
Calgary by 8
Ottawa by 7
posted by tommybiden at 07:24 AM on September 10, 2021
It's a good old-fashioned barnburner in Ottawa, but it's Montreal who runs up the score. Talk about swagger: the Bombers walk into Saskatchewan and hold the Riders to a single TD for the win. In Labour Day action, Hamilton takes down the Argos, and Edmonton takes care of business in Calgary.
rcade scores in every game for a nice five-point week to move into the top 4.
This week's narratives nearly wrote themselves, but I still had to step in at the last minute.
WEEK 6
Hamilton @ Toronto (Friday, September 10)
Nice for the Arogs to get the Labour Day Classic over with this early in the season. The rematch at home is always a little more managable.
Saskatchewan @ Winnipeg (Saturday, September 11)
It's a two-team fight for first in the west, and these are those two teams.
Calgary @ Edmonton (Saturday, September 11)
The Stampeders just can't get anything going with Bo-Levi Mitchell on the sidelines. Watch the ticker for his possible return this week.
Ottawa @ B.C. (Saturday, September 11)
This game is also scheduled.
Good luck!
