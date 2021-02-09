September 01, 2021

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Five: At long last, It's the Labour Day Classic! Grab your extra U and make your picks inside.

Hamilton logs a big fourth quarter to shock the Montreal faithful. B.C. hangs tough in the rain to beat the Redblacks in Ottawa, while the Bombers complete the comeback against Calgary.

EDM @ TORHAM @ MTLBC @ OTTCGY @ WPG
ResultPostponedHamilton by 17B.C. by 12Winnipeg by 2
Margin of Error 12 to 228 to 161 to 3

A short week tightens things up, with four players within two points of first.

SpoFiteEDM @ TORSHAM @ MTLSBC @ OTTSCGY @ WPGSPointsTotal Points
DrJohnEvans 012
argoal Hamilton Winnipeg 211
tommybiden Hamilton Winnipeg 210
cixelsyd B.C.9Winnipeg 310
Howard_T B.C.11Winnipeg 310
ic23b Winnipeg 18
Reever B.C. Winnipeg 27
rcade B.C. Winnipeg 27
jagsnumberone Hamilton B.C.10 37

It's the earliest Labour Day Classic in league history!

WEEK 5

Montreal @ Ottawa (Friday, September 3)
A lot of things about this season are different, but one constant: three teams in the East having losing records. Here are two of them.

Winnipeg @ Saskatchewan (Sunday, September 5)
Speaking of records, the Roughriders are the last undefeated team standing. But Winnipeg's no patsy and can grab top spot with a win.

Toronto @ Hamilton (Monday, September 6)
The Argos have tasted early success, but are they for real? And Hamilton has struggled, but will it last? Add the Hamilton home edge and I call this a coin flip.

Edmonton @ Calgary (Monday, September 6)
Who had "Calgary in the basement" on their bingo cards? But with a point differential of only -5, I don't think it'll last.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 01:11 PM on September 01, 2021

Montreal by 7

Sask by 7

Hamilton by 9

Calgary by 7

posted by cixelsyd at 01:42 PM on September 01, 2021

Ottawa by 4

Saskatchewan by 7

Toronto by 11

Calgary by 15

posted by tommybiden at 07:44 PM on September 01, 2021

Ottawa by 6

Saskatchewan by 3

Hamilton by 7

Calgary by 10

posted by ic23b at 01:06 AM on September 02, 2021

Ottawa by 8
Winnipeg by 10
Hamilton by 6
Calgary by 12

posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:09 PM on September 02, 2021

Monte by 8

Winnie by 2. Wait, they have too many key injuries, so... Sasky by 3

I want to say Argos by 3, but if you follow history then my money should go on the tabbies, pussycats by 2

cowpoke by 9

posted by argoal at 01:02 PM on September 02, 2021

Ottawa by 3 In checkers you get either red or black, not both. Ottawa wants to have both, and in this game they do.

Saskatchewan by 11 Goin' with the homies here, and I think the 'Riders have enough anti-aircraft equipment to withstand a Blue Bomber attack.

Hamilton by 8 Argos think they can have a ham sandwich, but they break their teeth on a hambone.

Calgary by 6 The BPOE got an undeserved week off, but they will still succumb to the Stampeders.

posted by Howard_T at 04:24 PM on September 02, 2021

