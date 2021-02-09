CFL Pick 'Em, Week Five: At
long last, It's the Labour Day Classic! Grab your extra U and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 01:11 PM - 11 comments
Montreal by 7
Sask by 7
Hamilton by 9
Calgary by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 01:42 PM on September 01, 2021
Ottawa by 4
Saskatchewan by 7
Toronto by 11
Calgary by 15
posted by tommybiden at 07:44 PM on September 01, 2021
Ottawa by 6
Saskatchewan by 3
Hamilton by 7
Calgary by 10
posted by ic23b at 01:06 AM on September 02, 2021
Ottawa by 8
Winnipeg by 10
Hamilton by 6
Calgary by 12
posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:09 PM on September 02, 2021
Monte by 8
Winnie by 2. Wait, they have too many key injuries, so... Sasky by 3
I want to say Argos by 3, but if you follow history then my money should go on the tabbies, pussycats by 2
cowpoke by 9
posted by argoal at 01:02 PM on September 02, 2021
Ottawa by 3 In checkers you get either red or black, not both. Ottawa wants to have both, and in this game they do.
Saskatchewan by 11 Goin' with the homies here, and I think the 'Riders have enough anti-aircraft equipment to withstand a Blue Bomber attack.
Hamilton by 8 Argos think they can have a ham sandwich, but they break their teeth on a hambone.
Calgary by 6 The BPOE got an undeserved week off, but they will still succumb to the Stampeders.
posted by Howard_T at 04:24 PM on September 02, 2021
Hamilton logs a big fourth quarter to shock the Montreal faithful. B.C. hangs tough in the rain to beat the Redblacks in Ottawa, while the Bombers complete the comeback against Calgary.
A short week tightens things up, with four players within two points of first.
It's the earliest Labour Day Classic in league history!
WEEK 5
Montreal @ Ottawa (Friday, September 3)
A lot of things about this season are different, but one constant: three teams in the East having losing records. Here are two of them.
Winnipeg @ Saskatchewan (Sunday, September 5)
Speaking of records, the Roughriders are the last undefeated team standing. But Winnipeg's no patsy and can grab top spot with a win.
Toronto @ Hamilton (Monday, September 6)
The Argos have tasted early success, but are they for real? And Hamilton has struggled, but will it last? Add the Hamilton home edge and I call this a coin flip.
Edmonton @ Calgary (Monday, September 6)
Who had "Calgary in the basement" on their bingo cards? But with a point differential of only -5, I don't think it'll last.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 01:11 PM on September 01, 2021