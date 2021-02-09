Patriots Cut Cam Newton: Former league MVP Cam Newton was cut by New England Tuesday as the team goes with rookie Mac Jones as the starter. Newton's preseason was marred by him losing practice time due to inadequate Covid tests -- which were only necessary because he was unvaccinated.
Wow, did not expect this! Newton was on reasonably modest wages AFAIK so I guess Belichick just isn't suffering anti-vaxx fools.
posted by billsaysthis at 06:10 PM on August 31, 2021
With the arrival of Jones, I had hoped that Belichick would make Newton into one of his patented uber versatile players. On both sides of the ball. QB, RB, TE, SS, etc.
Kyle Juszczyk, Troy Brown, Jordan Reed, David Fulcher, Mike Vrabel - and Cam Newton - all rolled into one. If he had optimized his positional potential on all cylinders, Cam could have made Taysom Hill look like a Happy Meal action figure.
posted by beaverboard at 08:27 PM on August 31, 2021
This makes you look at the 60 year long Parcells - Belichick love affair with Vinny Testaverde in a whole new light.
posted by beaverboard at 08:31 PM on August 31, 2021
With a salary as low as Newton was commanding, it would have made great sense to keep him as the backup for Jones. It is quite likely that Belichick released him to give him a chance to hook on somewhere with a better deal, if not with a chance to start. Patriots will go with Jared Stidham as their backup, although he is on the PUP list. Look for future quarterback coach Brian Hoyer to be resigned once the season starts.
posted by Howard_T at 10:57 PM on August 31, 2021
Cam has a strong personality and a natural leader and the players like and follow him, with Mac Jones taking over it would be hard for Jones to take over as leader without players still looking to Cam. Cam is a team player and would not try to stay the leader but the players might not go along with it if he is still around. By the way Belichick also got rid of Brian Hoyer leaving Jones as the only QB on the roster.
posted by ic23b at 12:24 AM on September 01, 2021
Belichick also got rid of Brian Hoyer leaving Jones as the only QB on the roster
The reports are that Hoyer has been signed to the practice squad. Look for him to be on the roster once the dust settles from the cut down period.
posted by Howard_T at 02:59 PM on September 01, 2021
Newton is probably the toughest NFL QB ever. Guy has sacrificed and taken more big hits than most RBs and FBs have. He really was a terrible fit for the finesse offense NE runs from the start. Loved watching him play during his Carolina years.
posted by cixelsyd at 04:51 PM on September 01, 2021
Aside from the non-vaccination I like Newton. I have been surprised at how much the Internet seems to be enjoying him being cut by the Pats.
Dallas seems like an interesting landing place.
posted by rcade at 11:09 AM on September 02, 2021
I wish he would go to the Saints so they could revolutionize the league with a three man QB rotation.
Opposing DC's wouldn't know how to game plan for a Cam and Taysom offense.
The Saints could also let their punter go. When they needed to punt, just have Jameis throw a Hail Mary. It'll either be a chunk play or a pick.
posted by beaverboard at 12:26 PM on September 02, 2021
This just in: Bishop Sycamore football has signed on a new QB; Nam Cewton.
posted by NoMich at 05:20 PM on August 31, 2021