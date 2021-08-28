August 26, 2021

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Four: The Stamps and Argos pour on the points, but it's the Riders who remain undefeated. Plus, our first COVID postponement. Keep your distance and make your picks inside.

Thanks to Reever for filling in last week!

The air's always better in B.C., at least when the Elks are in town. Calgary tops the Alouettes in Montreal. The Argo offence comes to life at home against Winnipeg, and the Riders put away the Redblacks in a tidy win.

EDM @ BCMTL @ CGYWPG @ TOROTT @ SSK
ResultEdmonton by 5Calgary by 6Toronto by 7Saskatchewan by 13
Margin of Error4 to 74 to 85 to 99 to 17

A big Saskatchewan win makes for good eatin' among the faithful.

SpoFiteEDM @ BCSMTL @ CGYSWPG @ TORSOTT @ SSKSPointsTotal Points
DrJohnEvansEdmonton7Calgary Saskatchewan 412
argoal Toronto Saskatchewan1139
tommybidenEdmonton Toronto Saskatchewan1648
cixelsyd Saskatchewan927
ic23b Saskatchewan1027
Howard_TEdmonton Saskatchewan 27
Reever Saskatchewan1225
rcade Saskatchewan1125
scooby10672 04
jagsnumberone Saskatchewan1724
rumple 03

We've got our first COVID postponement on the books. I, for one, am looking forward to a late-season doubleheader.

WEEK 4

Edmonton @ Toronto (Postponed)


Hamilton @ Montreal (Friday, August 27)
Holy cow the Ti-Cats have been baaaad. They've scored only fourteen points over two games this season. Maybe this week Montreal won't have to worry too much about its leaky defence.

B.C. @ Ottawa (Saturday, August 28)
Both these teams have been struggling to get going, but the Lions have been scoring some points and Ottawa's been leaning on their defence. Something's gotta give.

Calgary @ Winnipeg (Sunday, August 29)
Calgary finds themselves in the basement but don't be deceived: both their losses (and their win) were one-score differences. They could start to turn things around this week.

Good luck!

hammy by a rouge

Leo's will lose by a field goal, because black/red offence will score a few more points this game

the cowpoke will lose by four

posted by argoal at 01:36 PM on August 26, 2021

Hamilton by 3

BC by 10

Calgary by 5

posted by jagsnumberone at 03:30 PM on August 26, 2021

Montreal by 4

Ottawa by 3

Winnipeg by 7

posted by ic23b at 07:09 PM on August 26, 2021

MTL by 7

BC by 9

WPG by 13

posted by cixelsyd at 10:25 AM on August 27, 2021

Montreal by 28
Ottawa by 3
Calgary by 12

posted by DrJohnEvans at 04:09 PM on August 27, 2021

Hamilton by 7

Ottawa by 7

Winnipeg by 11

posted by tommybiden at 05:55 PM on August 27, 2021

Montreal by 10.

posted by rcade at 07:48 PM on August 27, 2021

Crap! Got busy doing the grocery shopping and fixing dinner, and completely forgot the pick 'em. At least a good marinade recipe turned a piece of chuck into a pretty good steak on the grill. I guess my expert judgement of Montreal vs Hamilton will go unknown. There's the rest of the slate, so here goes.

BC by 11 It won't take much in the way of offense to get this done, and I don't care how good your defense is, if you don't score, the best you can get is a tie.

Winnipeg by 6 Stampeders will get close, but in the end they will disappoint.

posted by Howard_T at 10:48 PM on August 27, 2021

