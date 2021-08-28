August 26, 2021

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Four: The Stamps and Argos pour on the points, but it's the Riders who remain undefeated. Plus, our first COVID postponement. Keep your distance and make your picks inside.
hammy by a rouge
Leo's will lose by a field goal, because black/red offence will score a few more points this game
the cowpoke will lose by four
Hamilton by 3
BC by 10
Calgary by 5
Montreal by 4
Ottawa by 3
Winnipeg by 7
MTL by 7
BC by 9
WPG by 13
Montreal by 28
Ottawa by 3
Calgary by 12
Hamilton by 7
Ottawa by 7
Winnipeg by 11
Montreal by 10.
Crap! Got busy doing the grocery shopping and fixing dinner, and completely forgot the pick 'em. At least a good marinade recipe turned a piece of chuck into a pretty good steak on the grill. I guess my expert judgement of Montreal vs Hamilton will go unknown. There's the rest of the slate, so here goes.
BC by 11 It won't take much in the way of offense to get this done, and I don't care how good your defense is, if you don't score, the best you can get is a tie.
Winnipeg by 6 Stampeders will get close, but in the end they will disappoint.
Thanks to Reever for filling in last week!
The air's always better in B.C., at least when the Elks are in town. Calgary tops the Alouettes in Montreal. The Argo offence comes to life at home against Winnipeg, and the Riders put away the Redblacks in a tidy win.
A big Saskatchewan win makes for good eatin' among the faithful.
We've got our first COVID postponement on the books. I, for one, am looking forward to a late-season doubleheader.
WEEK 4
Edmonton @ Toronto (Postponed)
Hamilton @ Montreal (Friday, August 27)
Holy cow the Ti-Cats have been baaaad. They've scored only fourteen points over two games this season. Maybe this week Montreal won't have to worry too much about its leaky defence.
B.C. @ Ottawa (Saturday, August 28)
Both these teams have been struggling to get going, but the Lions have been scoring some points and Ottawa's been leaning on their defence. Something's gotta give.
Calgary @ Winnipeg (Sunday, August 29)
Calgary finds themselves in the basement but don't be deceived: both their losses (and their win) were one-score differences. They could start to turn things around this week.
Good luck!
