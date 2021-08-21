August 18, 2021

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Three: Week two helps separates the wheat from the chaff with some distance developing between the winless from the undefeated. Break out your watermelon hats and make your picks inside.
B.C. by 6
Montreal by 4
Winnipeg by 17
Saskatchewan by 10
posted by ic23b at 12:00 AM on August 19, 2021
BC by 5
Montreal by 2
Winnipeg by 7
Saskatchewan by 17
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:03 AM on August 19, 2021
Edmonton by 8
Montreal by 21
Toronto by 4
Saskatchewan by 16
posted by tommybiden at 09:50 AM on August 19, 2021
BC by 7
MTL by 10
WPG by 7
SASK by 9
posted by cixelsyd at 10:05 AM on August 19, 2021
BC by 8
Monty by 6
Torona by 2
Sasky by 11
posted by argoal at 02:28 PM on August 19, 2021
Edmonton by 13 The BPOE rub their antlers on the Lions' pelts.
Montreal by 22 On paper this is a sweet setup for les Alouettes. We'll see.
Winnipeg by 8 Is this the week that the offenses break out? That's what I'm thinking.
Saskatchewan by 6 Old Uncle Mo stays with the Riders.
posted by Howard_T at 03:10 PM on August 19, 2021
BC by 3
Montreal by 15
Winnipeg by 8
Saskatchewan by 12
posted by Reever at 03:16 PM on August 19, 2021
Edmonton by 7
posted by DrJohnEvans at 05:09 PM on August 19, 2021
B.C. by 6. Edmonton continues to be the best offense that can't find the end zone.
Montreal by 3. Stamps rookie QB Jake Maier is described as somebody willing to take a hit to make a play. This was how Byron Leftwich was described in Jacksonville and it meant watching a quarterback get murdered every week.
Winnipeg by 5. Another #ForTheW for the defending champs.
Saskatchewan by 11. Ottawa's kind of my team until the Schooners arrive, but this tilt is all melon.
posted by rcade at 06:39 PM on August 19, 2021
Winner predictions on the league's pick 'em:
B.C.: 80%
Montreal: 73%
Winnipeg: 84%
Saskatchewan: 94%
posted by rcade at 06:45 PM on August 19, 2021
Calgary by 12
posted by DrJohnEvans at 05:35 PM on August 20, 2021
Winnipeg by 7
Saskatchewan by 7
posted by DrJohnEvans at 05:35 PM on August 20, 2021
Calgary goes winless at home again against the Lions. Toronto shows signs of life but ultimately comes up well short against the reigning champs in Winnipeg. Montreal kicks off their 2021 campaign in style by running over the Elks at home. And Hamilton sputters big time on the Prairies.
Dr. J is away on vacation this week, so I'm filling in for him. The standings will be updated come week four for those of you keeping score at home.
WEEK 3
Edmonton @ B.C. (Thursday, August 19)
The Elks are a good team on paper that has somehow failed to launch so far in 2021 at home. Maybe a road trip to smokey Vancouver for a mid-week romp against the up-and-down Lions will provide the spark their offense needs to win.
Montreal @ Calgary (Friday, August 20)
Calgary will be without veteran QB Bo-Levi Mitchell who is out for the foreseeable future with a broken fibula and will hand the reins to rookie Canadian QB Michael O'Connor. But the youngster will have his hands full against an Als team looking to prove they're the real deal.
Winnipeg @ Toronto (Saturday, August 21)
Toronto's defense has kept them in games, including last week against the same Blue Bombers they'll face in their first game back at BMO since late 2019. But their offense will need to step it up to stay in the game against former Argo QB Zach Collaros and the rest of the Bomber squad.
Ottawa @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, August 21)
Somehow Ottawa won in week one if you recall and sat out week two with a bye. So they're fresh but disjointed at this early stage in the season. Saskatchewan, meanwhile, has been rolling, and will look to keep that momentum going.
posted by Reever at 10:43 PM on August 18, 2021