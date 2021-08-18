Mom, Dad, Let's Talk About Tackle Football: A public service ad from the Concussion Legacy Foundation.
posted by NoMich at 03:41 PM on August 17, 2021
Yeah, both the video and the message it conveys are on point. My kid started playing football at 15--his sophomore year in high school. He got his first concussion after about 5 games, and I told him his next concussion would signal his last football game. Luckily, he didn't sustain another, but it's always just one play away.
posted by tahoemoj at 03:49 PM on August 17, 2021
Scary. Thankfully, my kid has zero interest in sports. Being my offspring already puts her behind the eightball when it comes to the brainial area, so I'm OK with her not wanting to play a sport that tends to give participants a concussion
posted by NoMich at 04:16 PM on August 17, 2021
When I was coaching U10 boys soccer, one of my guys was also rostered on a tackle football team. He was a great kid. His mom...was into making all the decisions regarding his future and well being.
She was gung ho about tackle FB. Sure enough, he got a concussion and was out a few weeks. I'm not sure it was long enough. When he came back, I kept an eye on him and didn't push him too hard.
Along comes the mom during one of our sessions on a pleasant weekday afternoon - "I was just over at the girls HS soccer practice. They're heading the ball like wild mountain goats. Are you going to wait until these boys have their driver's licenses to get them started on it?"
posted by beaverboard at 05:20 PM on August 17, 2021
Must resist urge to dub "and be a Trump supporter" into Favre's lines. And this organization is very brave to keep the comments section open for the video.
But in all seriousness, great video, very well done
