May 31, 2021

Majors May Disqualify Osaka for Refusing to Do Interviews: Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 for refusing to do interviews after her first round win in the French Open and the penalties will get much worse if it continues. The four majors issued a joint statement reminding her that the penalties could include disqualification. Osaka is currently ranked 2nd in the world. Her sister Mari posted on Reddit that the boycott is because the press keeps telling her she has a bad record on clay and "her confidence was completely shattered."

posted by rcade to tennis at 11:14 AM - 1 comment