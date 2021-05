Phil Mickelson Did What?: Half centurion Phil Mickelson has become the oldest golfer to ever win a major, taking the PGA Championship Sunday at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, before a full-capacity crowd that descended into bedlam. He's also the first to win tournaments 30 years apart. "He's been on tour as long as I've been alive," said Jon Rahm, to which I say shut the hell up kid.

posted by rcade to golf at 10:38 PM - 0 comments