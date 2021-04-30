Aaron Rodgers Wants Out of Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers told the Green Bay Packers he doesn't want to return, ESPN reported hours before the NFL Draft. The San Francisco 49ers called Green Bay Wednesday night. The weirdest line in this story: "Rodgers also has hosted Jeopardy! and said it would be a dream to become the full-time host."
When rumours started swirling about the Packers trading Jordan Love a few days ago, some of the young man YouTube pundits began joking that Rodgers would ditch Green Bay and take the Jeopardy gig the day after Love was out the door.
posted by beaverboard at 05:14 PM on April 29, 2021
Vegas now taking odds on which ESPN NFL live talent is going to go into oxygen deprivation or cardiac arrest first.
Can you imagine if these shouters did the pre-flight aircraft safety sermon? Every passenger would want to grab two beers and pop the emergency slide before the plane left the gate.
posted by beaverboard at 05:28 PM on April 29, 2021
Tom E. Curran, talking head and New England Patriots beat reporter for NBC Sports Boston, uses the metaphor of a "quarterback tree" in the back yard, from which quarterbacks drop like ripe fruit into the hands of teams wishing to partake. He uses this to illustrate the movement of quarterbacks in the pre-draft weeks, the number of quarterbacks available via the draft, and those who might be moved after the draft. Would Aaron Rodgers be one of the tastiest plums to fall?
posted by Howard_T at 04:55 PM on April 29, 2021