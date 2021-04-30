April 29, 2021

Aaron Rodgers Wants Out of Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers told the Green Bay Packers he doesn't want to return, ESPN reported hours before the NFL Draft. The San Francisco 49ers called Green Bay Wednesday night. The weirdest line in this story: "Rodgers also has hosted Jeopardy! and said it would be a dream to become the full-time host."

