April 14, 2021

MLB Gets Minor League to Move the Mound Back 1 Foot: Major League Baseball is playing around with the idea of changing the distance from home plate to the pitchers mound for the first time since 1893. The Atlantic League minor league will test a pitching rubber 61 feet and 6 inches from home -- an extra foot beyond the norm. "I love baseball, but the rules aren't written on stone tablets," said Chicago Cubs exec Jed Hoyer.

posted by rcade to baseball at 04:06 PM - 2 comments