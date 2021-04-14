MLB Gets Minor League to Move the Mound Back 1 Foot: Major League Baseball is playing around with the idea of changing the distance from home plate to the pitchers mound for the first time since 1893. The Atlantic League minor league will test a pitching rubber 61 feet and 6 inches from home -- an extra foot beyond the norm. "I love baseball, but the rules aren't written on stone tablets," said Chicago Cubs exec Jed Hoyer.
Would give Houston enough added time to encrypt pitch calls.
posted by beaverboard at 05:18 PM on April 14, 2021
"Ninety feet between bases is perhaps as close as man has ever come to perfection."
The mound isn't in that Red Smith quote, but on a practical matter, it is, isn't it?
posted by werty at 05:03 PM on April 14, 2021